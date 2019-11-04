KEARNEY – The Nebraska-Kearney volleyball team remained second in the latest regular season edition of the 2019 AVCA (American Volleyball Coaches Association) Division II Top 25 poll.
UNK (26-0) went 3-0 last weekend and has four regular season matches remaining, starting tomorrow night at rival Fort Hays State (6-18, 3-13). The Tigers lost in five sets to No. 14 Northwest Missouri State on Saturday night.
The Lopers, one of nine Central Region teams in the Top 14, tallied 1,107 points this time around and also garnered three first place votes. West Region member Cal State San Bernardino (1,147 points) is 21-0 and the nation’s only other undefeated squad. The Coyotes received 43 first place votes and have been number one the past seven weeks. They beat No. 24 Cal State Los Angles over the weekend.
Besides UNK, the other ranked Central teams are Washburn (No. 3), Minnesota-Duluth (No. 5), Concordia-St. Paul (No. 6), Northern State (No. 7), St. Cloud State (No. 8), Central Missouri (No. 10), Wayne State (No. 13), NW Missouri (No. 14), Winona State (No. 16), Southwest Minnesota State (No. 18), and Upper Iowa (No. 22). Three other Central squads are among those in “others receiving votes.”
After the battle with the Tigers UNK is at Missouri Western State (14-10, 8-8) on Saturday night.
