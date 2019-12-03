KEARNEY – Four players scored in double figures and Nebraska-Kearney used a big second half to roar past rival Fort Hays State, 74-60, Tuesday night at the Health & Sports Center.
This was the MIAA opener for both and the 132nd all-time meeting between the Lopers (4-3) and Tigers (4-3). UNK has a quick turnaround as they visit Emporia State (5-3, 0-0) on Thursday. The Hornets were off tonight.
Things didn't look good early as Hays, not known for its perimeter shooting, drilled three early triples to lead 12-2 four minutes in. That advantage was quickly whittled down to three but then ballooned back up to double digits, 29-17, by the 5:50 mark.
That's when the Lopers made a huge move, closing the half on a 12-3 run and then starting the second on a 16-9 spurt to grab the lead for good. UNK seemingly couldn't miss, whether it be a three or a backdoor layup. At one point Kearney was shooting 75% (12 of 16) from the field in the second half. Later, Bellevue senior forward AJ Jackson beat the shot clock with a step back three from the top of the arc that banked in for a 60-45 lead.
"In the second half we were more active on the boards, we got some mileage out of our three quarter court press and we did a good job defensively of taking them out of things they wanted to do," UNK head coach Kevin Lofton said. "We also shot the ball well from the line (12 of 15) and guys were able to put it in the basket."
Senior guard Devin Davis got close to a triple double for the Tigers (15 points, 10 rebounds & six assists) and his play helped his team get the deficit down to eight, 64-56, by the four minute mark. However, he missed a shot in the lane and then the Tigers missed a one-and-one opportunity. UNK put then nail in the coffin when Texas senior lefty Chase Winchester nailed a three from the left wing, sending the lead back into double digits.
"From an adversity standpoint I was really proud of how our guys came through. First half we're down and it looks like they may run away with it. But we fought our way back into it and then they stretched it again," Lofton said. "In the second half we stuck together. It wasn't one guy going nuts … we moved the ball well and got good shots. Guys that score it well for us we got them the ball in the right places."
Getting 25 bench points and shooting 53% (27 of 51) on the night, UNK was paced by Kansas senior forward Morgan Soucie. Including a fast-break dunk in the second half, he was 7 of 12 from the field and tallied all of his points in the second half. Next, Utah junior guard Jake Walker went 4 of 9 from downtown to score a team-high 20 with Jackson at 11 points, seven boards, three blocks and three dimes.
"The second half was probably our best half of the year and also could be one of our best efforts of the year," Lofton said.
Finally for UNK Spalding sophomore Noah Valasek came off the bench to have 11 points and two steals with Winchester at five points and three assists. Besides Davis Hays got 14 points and seven rebounds from forward Jared Vitzum.
