KEARNEY – Senior forwards AJ Jackson and Morgan Soucie had big efforts and Nebraska-Kearney was sharp at the line in the second half to beat Central Oklahoma, 66-49, Thursday night at the Health & Sports Center.
The Lopers (13-8, 7-5) stop a three-game losing streak and beat the Bronchos (7-16, 4-10) for just the fifth time in 18 all-time meetings. This was UCO’s seventh straight loss with the rematch set for later this month in Edmond.
Against a deep, athletic and long UCO squad, UNK fell behind 24-15 by the seven minute mark of the first half. The ‘Chos made 13 of 27 shots (48.9%) over the first 20 minutes but also went 3 of 7 at the line and committed six turnovers.
Down just 31-26 at the break the Lopers owned the second half to the tune of 40-18. UCO was only 5 of 26 from the field (19.2%) including a 1 of 10 effort from behind the arc. UNK didn’t make a basket for a seven minute stretch but went 15 of 16 at the line to keep the lead in double figures. A couple of late dunks by Jackson (Bellevue West), after UNK had broken a full-court press, sealed the win.
“We saw some good things from the usual suspects in AJ and Morgan. You can’t take those guys for granted,” said Loper head coach Kevin Lofton. “It was nice to see Kyle (Juhl) knock a couple in and to see Jake (Walker) have a couple go there after battling the flu last week.”
Plus four on the glass, making 21 of 28 free throws and connecting on 44% (20 of 45) of its field goals, UNK saw Soucie (Osawatomie , Kan.) record his third double double of the year with 18 points and 13 rebounds (10 defensive). He was 6 of 11 from the field and added four assists and two blocks. Next Jackson went for a game-high 21 points thanks to 7 of 10 shooting; he came into the week leading the MIAA in field goal percentage (61.9).
“With a losing streak confidence was a little shaky at the start but as the game wore on we stepped up and that was good to see,” Lofton said. “They are as long and as athletic as any team we’re going to face. We did a better job in the second half of dealing with the pick-and-roll … we did a better job of containing the dribble and also rotating once we did get beat. We had some key blocks around the basket.”
Also for UNK Iowa senior forward Kyle Juhl had eight points, eight rebounds and five assists with Alliance junior forward Austin Luger recording eight points in 17 minutes off the bench. Finally Utah junior guard Jake Walker tallied seven points, five caroms and four assists.
“In the first half our free throw shooting was nonexistent (6 of 12). But in the second half we made a lot of key free throws down the stretch which we always preach is a big key to winning close games,” Lofton said.
“To be down five at halftime and come out the way we did, on both ends of the floor, it was definitely encouraging.”
Twelve different ‘Chos played with 6-6 reserve wing Justin Nimmer (16 points, five rebounds, two steals) the most effective. Seven others got into the scoring column as UCO finished 18 of 53 (34%) from the field.
UNK hosts league newcomer Newman (8-15, 2-12) on Saturday afternoon. The Jets lost tonight at Fort Hays State, 79-72.
