LINCOLN — John Cook saw plenty of improvement from his Nebraska volleyball team.
The No. 2 Huskers opened the season Friday with a 3-1 win over then-No. 18 Creighton and followed that with a 3-0 sweep of UCLA the next night.
Cook said he probably feels like Husker coach Scott Frost after the football team had some problems in its opener against South Alabama.
“We made progress over the weekend,” Cook said Monday at his weekly press conference. “We took a big step from Friday to Saturday. Probably like Coach Frost, I was feeling a little bummed about our offense Friday night. I felt a little bit better Saturday night, but we have a long way to go. I think we learned a lot from this weekend that we can take into this week and work on.”
This weekend the Huskers head to San Diego for the San Diego Invitational. Nebraska will face Arizona on Friday and San Diego Saturday.
“I want to see us do a good job on a road trip and go in there and play good volleyball,” Cook said. “Going to San Diego, I don’t want them to think it’s a vacation. We’re going there to take care of business.
“It’s a road trip, and it’s great preparation for the Big Ten going back-to-back. That’s another reason we want to do it. We start the Big Ten on a road trip back-to-back.”
The Huskers started two freshmen in the opener in outside hitter Madi Kubik and libero Kenzie Knuckles. Cook said he saw plenty of good things from Knuckles. He said Knuckles has to run the defense just like setter Nicklin Hames runs the offense.
“She has to be talking to blockers in the back row because she’s out there all the time,” he said. “Our outsides are only back there three rotations the setter is back there three rotations and she’s back there 5 1-2 rotations. She has to run that part of it.”
Cook said Knuckles had a good night passing Friday against Creighton, but struggled some the next night against UCLA.
“She has to set out-of-system balls,” Cook said. “She has to continue to become a better server. I think she took a big step on the court, managing everything. She was on top of things. For a freshman, first weekend out, I talked to her about owning the court. It’s her court. I thought she did a really good job.”
Kubik had six kills against Creighton and four against UCLA to go along with nine digs.
“I think those guys are pretty confident no matter what,” Cook said of the two freshmen. “What gets in their way maybe is a little bit of interference. The crowd, the pressure of playing at Devaney, the hype being on TV. That stuff has to work itself out, but I think they’re both really confident people. That’s why they’re on the court.”
There’s no question about why setter Nicklin Hames is on the floor. She’s been a leader for the Huskers since her first match a year ago.
But Cook said she needed to tone things down a bit from a year ago.
“Her freshman year she was getting yellow cards last year talking through the net,” Cook said. “We got that calmed down a little bit. I don’t worry about it. I’d rather back them off rather than have to spur them.”
Cook said he’s rather have to do that than to crank his players up.
“Nicklin, she probably could e a football player,” he said. “She has the mindset and attitude to do that. I’m just waiting for the day Jazz Sweet does it. That’s what we’re waiting for .. or Callie (Schwarzenbach).”