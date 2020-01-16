HASTINGS — Due to inclement weather, the Hastings College men’s and women’s basketball squad’s scheduled Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) doubleheader against Mount Marty at Lynn Farrell Arena has been postponed to Sunday.
The JV game will still be set for 11:30 am on Sat Jan. 18th, but the other games have been moved to Sunday January 19, 2020 with the women’s game set for 2 p.m, and the men’s game at 4 p.m. Fans as always, are encouraged to stay tuned to HastingsBroncos.com along with @Hastingsbroncos on Twitter and Facebook for all weather-related updates.
The Broncos teams are coming off a GPAC road sweep at Midland on Wednesday night. The nationally ranked No. 2 women’s squad is 19-0 overall and in first place in the GPAC at 11-0 in league action while the Broncos men’s team is 10-10 on the year and 3-7 in conference play.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.