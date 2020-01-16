FILE PHOTO: Basketball

HASTINGS — Due to inclement weather, the Hastings College men’s and women’s basketball squad’s scheduled Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) doubleheader against Mount Marty at Lynn Farrell Arena has been postponed to Sunday.

The JV game will still be set for 11:30 am on Sat Jan. 18th, but the other games have been moved to Sunday January 19, 2020 with the women’s game set for 2 p.m, and the men’s game at 4 p.m. Fans as always, are encouraged to stay tuned to HastingsBroncos.com along with @Hastingsbroncos on Twitter and Facebook for all weather-related updates.

The Broncos teams are coming off a GPAC road sweep at Midland on Wednesday night. The nationally ranked No. 2 women’s squad is 19-0 overall and in first place in the GPAC at 11-0 in league action while the Broncos men’s team is 10-10 on the year and 3-7 in conference play.

