Weather Alert

...TWO ROUNDS OF SNOW EXPECTED TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST SUNDAY... * WHAT...SNOW. TOTAL ACCUMULATION OF 1 TO 3 INCHES. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA. * WHEN...THIS EVENING THROUGH 9 AM CST SUNDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...SNOW WILL CONTINUE THROUGH THE OVERNIGHT HOURS. SNOW MAY BE MODERATE, AT TIMES, AND REDUCE VISIBILITY TO LESS THAN ONE MILE. COLD TEMPERATURES AND ACCUMULATING SNOW WILL LEAD TO SLICK ROAD CONDITIONS TONIGHT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&