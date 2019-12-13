DENVER — Second-ranked UNK reached the NCAA Division II volleyball final for the first time since 2005 with a four-set win over Rockhurst on Friday night.

The Lopers held off Rockhurst 25-23, 24-26, 25-22,25-19. UNK also had beaten Rockhurst in four sets in September.

Julianne Jackson led UNK with 20 kills and 19 digs. Anna Squiers added 19 kills, while her sister, Maddie, had 52 assists and 14 digs.

UNK also finished with 14 blocks as Josie Cox was a part of seven of those.

Omaha Skutt graduate Alyssa Woodman had 15 kills to lead four Rockhurst hitters with double-digit kills. Papio's Dani Prusha added 51 assists and 17 digs.

UNK (38-0) will play for the national title Saturday at 6 p.m.

