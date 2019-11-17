KEARNEY – The second-ranked Nebraska-Kearney volleyball team is the top seed in the 2019 MIAA Tournament and will face Missouri Southern State Thursday in Kansas City.
This is the first year the tournament is being held at the Hy-Vee Arena (formerly Kemper Arena). The winner receives an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament; that 64-team field will be announced on Monday, Nov. 25, at 6:30 p.m. Central on www.ncaa.com.
UNK (30-0) has won this event each of the past three seasons with all nine wins coming at the Health & Sports Center. The Lopers last MIAA Tourney setback came in the 2015 semifinals to Central Missouri when the event was hosted by Central Oklahoma.
Missouri Southern State (13-17) dropped both matches to UNK this year, falling in three sets in Joplin (-19, -25, -15) and in the H&S Center (-15, -17, -17) last Friday. Thursday’s match begins no earlier than 5 p.m. with the winner facing either Central Oklahoma or Northwest Missouri State Friday at 5 p.m.
All tournament matches are available to view via The MIAA Network with The River 93.1 FM providing a live radio broadcast each night. A live stat link will be posted on the UNK volleyball schedule page when it becomes available.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Nebraska-Kearney stuns No. 14 Mines, 74-66
GOLDEN, Colo. – Junior forward Austin Luger scored a career-high 21 points and senior forward Kyle Juhl added 20 more to help Nebraska-Kearney stun No. 14 Colorado School of Mines, 74-66, Sunday afternoon in Golden.
The Lopers (2-3) beat the Orediggers (2-2) for a second straight season and now lead the all-time series 42-14. CSM is coming off a 25-6 season in which it won the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC) regular season and reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Preseason RMAC favorites, they blasted Fort Hays State on Friday night, 91-72.
