KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Second-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney leads the MIAA in hitting percentage this season.
On Friday night, the Lopers squared off against a pesky Northwest Missouri defense and rarely had a sure-fire kill. The Lopers hit below .200 for just the fifth time this season but managed to prevail 26-24, 25-10, 23-25, 25-21 over the No. 20 Bearcats in a semifinal match of the MIAA Volleyball Championships at Hy-Vee Arena in Kansas, City, Mo.
“Hard fought match,” UNK coach Rick Squiers said. “Both teams showed a lot of heart, a lot of grit, a lot of toughness and dug a lot of balls. We’re very fortunate to be moving on and happy to be in the finals so really proud of the girls.”
The Lopers started Friday’s match by winning the first five points. It prompted a Northwest Missouri timeout. The stoppage in play didn’t affect the Lopers significantly, as they remained in the lead until Northwest Missouri’s Morgan Lewis recorded a kill to even the set at 21-all.
The Bearcats (21-9) held a 24-23 set-point lead, but the Lopers fought back. A Julianne Jackson kill, Bearcat hitting error and a Maddie Squiers kill allowed the Lopers to escape with a 26-24 first-set victory.
The second set was completely different, however.
After Northwest Missouri scored two straight points to even the set at 6-6, the Lopers took complete control. They rattled off nine consecutive points and won 19 of the final 23 points to ease to a 25-10 victory.
The Lopers’ offense was locked in, recording a .382 hitting percentage, while their defense limited the Bearcats to a negative-.054.
“I think something about our team this year is that we just play calm,” middle blocker Anna Squiers said. “We are never really uptight or anything like that. Winning that first set and going into the second set we were just the same as before. We were calm and kept our composure.”
The Lopers didn’t carry that momentum from the second set into the third. After the Bearcats gained a 4-3 advantage, the Lopers trailed until evening the score at 19-apiece on a Northwest Missouri double hit. They also evened the set at 21-21, but the Bearcats fought off the comeback attempt.
The Lopers struggled to hit the ball over the Northwest Missouri block and finished the set with just a .034 hitting percentage. Rick Squiers said he felt his team was “thinking more about winning at that point instead of just playing.”
The fourth set featured six ties and three lead changes. The Lopers led by as many as five points and fended off a late charge by the Bearcats. The Bearcats cut the Lopers’ lead to 20-19 but two straight hitting errors allowed the Lopers extra cushion.
The Lopers finished with a .199 hitting percentage. Jackson paced the Lopers with 19 kills, Anna Squiers added 11 kills on a .400 hitting percentage and Kamryn Schuler added 10 kills.
Defensively, the Lopers had 12 team blocks and 109 digs. The Bearcats recorded nine team blocks and 110 digs.
“We knew they dug a ton of balls,” Rick Squiers said. “You have to work hard to get a kill. They touch a lot of balls at the net. They’re just scrappy and tough and obviously playing for their season. Kills are tough to come by, and we were patient enough to just keep swinging until we could get the ball down.”
