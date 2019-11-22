Grand Island native Jeremy Wissing, now of Durango, Colo., was among the seven inductees into the Chadron State College Athletic Hall of Fame on Saturday, Nov. 16.
As a senior at Grand Island Central Catholic in 1999-2000, Wissing led the Crusaders to the Class C-1 State Basketball Tournament championship while averaging 24 points and 10 rebounds. He was then placed on Nebraska’ all-class, all-state team.
He and his twin brother, Jay, were then recruited to play basketball at Chadron State.
Jeremy was a four-year starter for the Eagles. He was named the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference’s Freshman of the Year and also was a second-team RMAC all-conference choice twice. He finished his career in 2003-04 with 1,532 points, still sixth on Chadron State’s all-time list.
Although he is 6-foot-5, Wissing is the Eagles’ career leader in 3-pointing shooting with 245 while hitting 37.9 percent from behind the arc. He also set Chadron State’s single-game record for most 3-pointers without missing while making all seven of his long range attempts against South Dakota Mines in 2002-03.
Wissing now owns a roofing business in Durango, Colo. He and his wife, Lily, have two sons, Pierce, 6, and Rylan, 4. His father, Jerry, attended the induction dinner and ceremonies. His mother, Susan, passed away in 2002.
