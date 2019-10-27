LINCOLN — After Saturday’s 38-31 loss to Indiana, Nebraska coach Scott Frost went over all the things that went wrong for the Huskers.
Most of them had nothing to do with the two young quarterbacks who played in the place of the injured Adrian Martinez.
Sophomore Noah Vedral started the game and played into the second quarter before an injury sent him to the sidelines. True freshman Luke McCaffrey took his place and played into the fourth quarter before he was injured as well.
With the top three quarterbacks injured, Frost took a look and decided Vedral was the best of the three to finish the game.
“Really just which one of us was more ready to go,” Vedral said of Frost’s decision. “Having played in the first half the nod came to me because I played it, I was in it, and I was ready to go again. The trainers did a really good job, they (fixed) me up really well, and I was good enough to do my job so that’s what went into that.”
When you add up all the numbers, the Husker quarterbacks looked pretty good. Vedral was 14-for-16 passing for 201 yards. McCaffrey was 5-for-6 for 61 yards, including his first career touchdown, a 24-yarder to receiver Kanawai Noa that gave the Huskers a 21-16 lead at the half.
“It was well executed,” McCaffrey said of the TD pass. “Kanawai had a solid route. We had great protection. That’s about as easy as it gets.”
The two quarterbacks had success in the ground game as well. McCaffrey gained 76 yards on 12 carries.
“You’ve all seen him run,” freshmen back Wan’Dale Robinson said. “He runs like a running back a little bit too. He also has a really good arm. That ball that he had to Kanawai was really, really good. He just has all the tools you need for a quarterback in this offense.”
Vedral gained 26 yards on seven carries with a touchdown run of 4 yards to open the scoring and then a TD from a yard out for a 14-3 lead midway through the opening quarter.
He also caught a 22-yard pass from receiver JD Spielman in the second quarter.
Vedral said with Martinez being day-to-day, he had been preparing to play from Monday.
“They tell you Friday or Friday night, but more than one of us was ready to go,” Vedral said. “You always have an idea and you want to prepare like you’re the starter no matter what and that’s just what I did this week.”
The lone negative for the Husker quarterbacks was Vedral’s fumble in the first half that Indiana’s Allen Stallings IV returned 68 yards to the Nebraska 8 before Vedral pulled him down from behind.
“As a player on this team and with Coach Frost preaching to us to do our job, that’s my job,” Vedral said. “I’m the closest person to that guy and I think I can catch him, it’s my job to catch him especially if I’m the one that fumbled that ball.
“On that catch that’s my job, I got to catch that ball if it’s in a catchable vicinity. Just trying to do my job and do the little things to help us have a chance to win.”
But the Hoosiers scored on the next play to pull within 16-14 early in the second quarter.
Frost said he had planned to play McCaffrey at some point against the Hoosiers, but Vedral’s injury took that decision out of his hands. McCaffrey said he was excited during the week knowing that he was going to play.
“Each week though, we should always prepare to play,” McCaffrey said. “If you stay ready, you never have to get ready. Nothing changes too much from any of our parts.”
It was the second appearance for McCaffrey this year. He can play in two more games and still use this as a redshirt season.
Naturally McCaffrey likes the redshirt rules that went into effect before the 2018 season.
“It is very encouraging, just the ability to get that experience and take another step in my development is something that I’m a big fan,” McCaffrey said.
McCaffrey said it’s up to Frost and quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco to decide if he does indeed use this season as a redshirt.
“The plan for me is to redshirt,” McCaffrey said. “Any way I can get on the field and help my team win games is encouraging.”
