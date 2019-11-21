Casey Rogers was one of the young defensive linemen who got his most extensive playing time of the season against Wisconsin last weekend.
Seniors Carlos Davis and Darrion Daniels were out with injuries, so Rogers, who is a redshirt freshman, true freshman Ty Robinson, junior college transfer Keem Green and sophomore Deontre Thomas all saw action.
Robinson and Green have now played in two games so they will be eligible to use 2019 as a redshirt season.
Thomas was the most productive with four tackles against the Badgers.
“This young core that we have are special kids, not just special players,” Nebraska coach Scott Frost said. “We need to keep building on that... I know some of those young guys are fighters and I’m glad they are going to be around for awhile.”
“Ty did awesome,” Rogers said. “He was out there for the first time today and it was really good to see that because you know that’s something that is worth experiencing especially against a Big Ten team like that.
“I think it showed him that he already knew, but now it’s in his head and he knows what to expect, which is something that all of us young guys should add this season.”
Senior Khalil Davis did play Saturday. He saw plenty of good things from the young linemen.
“I thought they played really good,” he said. “We have full trust in them. Coach (Tony) Tuioti has trust in them. A couple of the older guys were down today, so they had to get in. They had a third-down stop in the red zone to force a field goal. I trust them. They know what they can do, and they’re good.”
Senior linebacker Mohamed Barry said the young linemen played well.
“Ty Robinson, as you all know, will be a good player and Keem Green also,” Barry said. “It was a good game by them and I didn’t even notice the difference between them and the starters. Of course Los (Carlos Davis) is a dominant player, not taking that away from him and Darrion, but they did a good job filling in.”
