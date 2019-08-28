LINCOLN — Jack Stoll’s mullet got good play from the media during fall camp, as well it should. But Wyatt Mazour might’ve given Stoll a run on the subject of impressive mullets. If only . . .
“It wouldn’t be as nice as Jack’s,” said Mazour. “But it’d be some competition.”
Mazour was growing a mullet in the spring, but cut it before a summer internship in a physical therapy office because he “kind of wanted to look professional,” he said. “I could’ve had it, but I wanted to make a good impression. It was getting pretty long.”
As he considers his decision now, however, “I have some regrets.”
Style and length of hair isn’t a major concern for Mazour, of course. The Husker senior from Boone Central (Albion) is focused on his final collegiate season, as a running back in a packed position room.
The roster lists 13 running backs, five besides Mazour on scholarship. In addition, Wan’Dale Robinson and Miles Jones lined up at running back as well as wide receiver during fall camp.
“Honestly, it’s really good for us,” Mazour said. “We have so much versatility. If I was a coach, I would love our situation right now because you can kind of throw in so many different people at one position . . . (and) there’s not going to be a drop in the level of performance.”
Running backs coach Ryan Held does appreciate the depth. “We have competition,” he said. “Everybody’s got to bring their A game every single day.”
That’s how Mazour earned a scholarship after walking on. He’s “kind of your lunch-pail kid in the sense of he just knows it all,” said Held. “He’s smart. He knows the details of the play.”
And Mazour tries to pass along that knowledge. He and Austin Hemphill, a walk-on from Gretna, are the only seniors among the 13 running backs and two receiver-running backs.
Mazour contributed on special teams last season, returning three kickoffs, as well as rushing for 76 yards and a touchdown, on 11 carries, and catching a pass for 21 yards.
He scored the touchdown in the fourth quarter at Michigan.
As a senior, Mazour has taken a leadership role among the running backs.
“I’ve definitely stepped up as more of a vocal leader and just a guy people can approach and ask questions,” he said. “I always try to have my guys’ backs and they always have mine. It’s honestly a really close group.”
Fan expectations are high, coming off an unexpected 4-8 record in coach Scott Frost’s first season, which is fine by Mazour.
“We hold ourselves even higher,” he said. “We expect ourselves to perform even higher than what the fans do. I think definitely the fans are right in having high expectations, it being year two (under Frost), us understanding the system more.”
Plus, “recruiting and bringing in all these guys,” Mazour said.
He sees “a lot of growth on both sides of the ball, and on special teams,” he said. “The offense is moving way faster. The defense is more tenacious and hard-hitting.
“I mean, as a team, holistically, we’ve grown so much.”
Though he’s a fifth-year senior in eligibility, Mazour, whose major was nutrition and health sciences, was among those who graduated on May 17.
So he will take more pre-requisite classes for grad school in physical therapy. It “was a tough major, but I’ve learned a lot,” he said. He also earned Academic All-Big Ten recognition twice and was on the Nebraska Scholar-Athlete Honor Roll six times.
Before his schooling continues, however, “I want to train for Pro Day and then give the NFL a shot,” he said. “Once football is totally over, I always have my back-up plan. That’s the next step.”
Mazour could have gone to a smaller school and played more. But he has no regrets.
“To be a D-I football player, it takes a lot,” he said. “You kind of have to be a ‘dog’ in order to do it. Once school starts, it gets even harder because we’re here as student-athletes, so we need to take care of stuff in the classroom and on the field. But it’s a huge honor to be able to represent this state, and that just makes it even more sweet. It can be tough at times, but the reward is much higher.”
Oh yes, Mazour is engaged to be married, after eight years of dating (which began in eighth grade). The wedding is set for next summer and he’s leaving planning up to his fiancé for now.
Whether he grows a mullet again, or keeps the beard he has, might not be his decision alone.
But “she usually lets me do my thing,” said Mazour.