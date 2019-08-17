Michigan is picked by many to win the Big Ten title this season.
Head coach Jim Harbaugh was asked at Big Ten Media Days if he likes being at the top or would rather be a hunter coming out of the pack.
“I think that’s where I would pick us,” Harbaugh said. “...I feel like our team is in a really good place — young, enthusiastic team with players with a lot of good experience. I feel really good about our coaching staff, and like I said, I feel like it’s good, it’s tight, and we’re proceeding on a daily basis to make it even tighter, even better.”
It’s business as usual for the Wolverines. Despite having four defensive players drafted in the first three rounds, linebacker Jordan Glasgow doesn’t expect any drop off.
“Every year we lose All-American style talent,” Glasgow said. “That hurts for maybe a day, and then you focus on the good things. I mean, we have tremendous defensive line play, and then linebacker we have a lot of experience.”
Glasgow is one of those guys who will be shouldering the load this season for the Wolverines. His numbers weren’t eye-popping by any means. He had 28 total tackles with three tackles for loss and two sacks with one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.
Devin Bush, who was drafted 10th overall by the Steelers, was the headliner a year ago. Glasgow may turn into a headliner this year.
“I feel like if we’re not better than last year, I would be surprised,” Glasgow said. “I guarantee someone is going to step up and be that All-American style player and next year, people are going to be saying, ‘How are you going to deal with not having him on the field?”
Of course the season will be considered by some a failure if Michigan doesn’t beat Ohio State. Harbaugh hasn’t done it yet. Neither has Glasgow.
The Wolverines’ last win over the Buckeyes was a 40-34 triumph in Ann Arbor back in 2011. Last year, Ohio State laid a 62-30 whipping on the Wolverines in Columbus.
Some go as far as to say Harbaugh’s job will be in jeopardy if Michigan doesn’t beat Ohio State this season.
For his part, Glasgow is embracing the struggles his team has had with the Buckeyes.
“If we run from our failures in the past, then we’re not going to be able to learn from them, we’re not going to be able to overcome them,” Glasgow said. “So it’s important that we look at what we did in the previous seasons, learn from it and then move on.”
If the Wolverines manage to down Ohio State, they might get the chance to move on to winning titles. Those are the ultimate goals.
“Our goal is to win every single game. Our goal is to win the Big Ten championship. Our goal is to win the national championship,” Glasgow said. “You don’t want anyone to beat you, you don’t want to feel that taste of losing which we’ve felt plenty of times.
“That’s the ultimate motivator, the fear of failure.”
The Wolverines seemed to have everything going their way a year ago. After an opening loss to a pretty good Notre Dame team on the road, they won 10 games in a row. But then they stumbled against Ohio State and again in a 41-15 loss to Florida in the Peach Bowl.
“I feel like people may have been a little emotionally drained,” Glasgow said. “We had gotten into a comfortable position in the facility with how we were playing. We can’t get like that. We need to refill the bucket every single week. We need to put everything we have into every single game, every single practice, every single rep.”
A Big Ten title. A national title. Michigan always has those lofty goals. But Glasgow said you can’t focus on winning titles. That’s too broad. You have to narrow it down day by day.
“We don’t focus on Big Ten championships. Then we might lose what we have to do every day in practice to achieve that,” he said. “That’s working hard, pushing ourselves every day in practice and workouts, mentally and physically. I mean … that’s really all I’ve got.”
That’s quite a lot, thank you very much.
Bob Hamar is sports editor for The Independent.