Indiana’s Nick Westbrook knows the highs and lows of college football.
He was with the Hoosiers for bowl games in 2015 and 2016, but then in the first game of 2017, disaster struck.
Westbrook suffered a torn ACL injury on the first play of the year against Ohio State that ended his junior season before it really got going.
Luckily he had a redshirt year to use, so his junior season was just delayed a year. In 2018 he led the Hoosiers with 590 receiving yards and was second on the team with 42 receptions including four touchdowns.
His biggest game was eight catches for 125 yards including a 40-yard TD catch in the season finale against Purdue.
Indiana lost that game 28-21, which meant Purdue went bowling with a 6-6 record while Indiana finished 5-7 and stayed home.
This year, the Hoosiers want that bowl game. That’s likely the No. 1 goal for the season.
“This year it’s a tangible goal,” Westbrook said. “We’re actually saying we need to make a bowl game, we need to be playing in December, January, whatever it is. If you don’t verbalize those goals, it makes it a lot harder to achieve those goals. Having them out there hold us accountable, because we know what we’re going for.”
Westbrook feels good about what he sees happening with the Indiana program.
Head coach Tom Allen signed the No. 39-rated recruiting class this year, which was eighth in the Big Ten.
Westbrook, who is from Lake Mary, Florida, said that shows where the program is headed.
“People want to be a part of something special, and they understand that there is change happening here,” Westbrook said. “We have a lot of Florida guys on the team, and a lot of Florida guys keep coming because they understand this is like a second home for a lot of us from Florida.”
Allen can feel it too. He said his word for 2019 is “grit.”
“I define that as perseverance and passion towards a long-term goal,” Allen said. “We’re building this program on accountability, toughness and love. I believe in those things. We’re attracting young men that want to come to Indiana and be a part of our program and help us break through and make history.
“We have our eyes fixed on what we want and what we believe we’re going to expect to accomplish at Indiana.
Westbrook also likes what the offense is planning under new offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer, who came to Indiana from Fresno State.
“A lot more aggressive, taking shots down the field, explosive plays,” Westbrook said. “Coach Deboer really preaches that explosive plays don’t have to be 50-yard bombs. We’re going to try and make more with our bubble screens, make sure we’re blocking them the right way and maybe gain 20, 30 yards. Or a short hitch route and making somebody miss.”
Westbrook is ready to do all that after not feeling like he was 100 percent for much of last season.
“I would say this is the strongest I’ve felt, the fastest I’ve felt, the most technique-sound I’ve been since I’ve been here,” Westbrook said. “Talking to coach last year around the Ohio State game where I felt like my knee was no longer an issue. Now almost a whole year later I’m even better. I feel confident in making the cuts I’m going to have to make.”
The Hoosiers entered fall camp with a three-way battle for the quarterback spot among Peyton Ramsey, who started 16 games the past two seasons, Michael Penix Jr who suffered a knee injury in October last year, and Utah transfer Jack Tuttle.
Whoever is throwing the ball, you can bet Westbrook will be there to catch it.
“I’m more than comfortable with whoever ends up starting for us at QB,” Westbrook said. “They’re a great group of guys and all equally as talented and athletic as they can be.”
And, Westbrook said, DeBoer will put him and his fellow receivers in the right places to be successful.
“I’m really excited about the multiple formations we have,” Westbrook said. “He stresses to me and all the receivers that he’s going to put us in a position to make the plays that we’re best at making.”
