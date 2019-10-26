LINCOLN — Wan’Dale Robinson did it again Saturday.
The freshman receiver/running back was the key offensive player for the Huskers in their 38-31 loss to Indiana.
Robinson had 154 all-purpose yards, including 83 yards rushing on a career-high 22 carries. He also had six receptions for 71 yards.
Robinson didn’t break any long runs. His longest of the day was 12 yards, but he did have a 31-yard gain on a pass play.
On a day the entire team wore black jerseys, Nebraska coach Scott Frost said Robinson played like a true Blackshirt.
“Wan’Dale is a weapon,” Frost said. “We need more weapons. (When) we’ve got five of those guys spread across the field and a few guys that can make plays like Wan’Dale makes, we’re gonna be tough. He wasn’t 100% either and he went out and played like he was. He earned the right, even though he’s not on defense, to wear a Blackshirt today. He’s that kinda kid.”
Two weeks ago, Robinson wasn’t sure he’d be able to play this week. He was injured in the Minnesota game, so his playing status was up in the air.
“Not being able to put weight on my leg,” Robinson said. “They were like, ‘Hey, we have to go to X-rays.’ I’m thinking, ‘I don’t know if I’m going to be back.’ But once they told me nothing was broken, nothing was torn, I was like, ‘all right, it’s time to get back to work so I can play next week.’”
And the Huskers needed him, especially with Maurice Washington currently unavailable and, for this week at least, not with the team.
Robinson said he was ready to do whatever the coaches wanted him to do.
“With Mo going out, I don’t know how many touches I expected,” Robinson said. “But anything they expected I’m going to do no matter what the circumstances are. If they need me to carry it 30 times a game, if they need me to catch the ball 10 times a game I’ll catch the ball 10 times a game. Whatever they need me to do, I’ll do.”
And if they need him to give input on or off the field, he’ll do that, too. He’s now been with the program since enrolling in school in January.
“It helped coming in early, so I was already pretty cool with the guys,” Robinson said. “So they already respected me enough and I proved myself in practice enough that if I say something they take it into consideration.”
Robinson is the kind of player Frost is looking for on his team. He’s definitely bought into what Frost is doing with the program.
“There are still some guys on the team who aren’t bought all in with the mentality that coach Frost wants our team to have for the years to come,” Robinson said. “We have to start that now. We can’t just wait for that to come. Just getting that mentality and trying to preach it to the other guys, we just have to get better at that type of thing.”
Now at 4-4 on the season, the Huskers will get ready to play at Purdue on Saturday. The Boilermakers, who are struggling with injuries, lost to Illinois this weekend.
Despite the loss, Robinson said the Huskers will be confident going to Purdue.
“We should have a lot of confidence,” Robinson said. “Some guys are getting back healthier. Some more guys went down today, but hopefully next week we can play a full game and play all four quarters the way we can.”
