Outgoing Nebraska defenders Lamar Jackson, Carlos Davis and Khalil Davis will play in the East-West Shrine Bowl, NU announced Monday.
The game, reserved for seniors who are likely NFL draft prospects, will be played Jan. 18 at 2 p.m. in St. Petersburg, Florida. The week of practice preceding the game is often just as important as the game itself.
The trio played four seasons of football at NU.
Jackson had the best season of his career in 2019, finishing with three interceptions, 12 passes defended and two forced fumbles.
Khalil Davis led the team with eight sacks. Carlos Davis, Khalil’s twin brother, had four sacks.
Huskers could add more walk-on kickers
Nebraska already has one kicker on scholarship — that’s Barret Pickering — but woes on Nebraska’s special teams make it possible the Huskers add one or more preferred walk-ons to the 2020 roster.
On Monday, the Huskers landed a commitment from Iowa Western kicker Chase Contreraz, but they could add more.
Another one with a preferred walk-on offer is Charlotte (N.C.) Country Day kicker Edward Dellinger, who also has walk-on offers from Purdue and Liberty. Dellinger received that Husker walk-on offer in June.
Ranked the nation’s No. 80 kicker and a 4.5-star by Chris Sailer’s Kicking, Dellinger made 7 of 10 field goals as a senior with a long of 39 yards.
Dellinger also said he booted 50 of his 56 kickoffs as touchbacks. Nebraska allowed 45 kickoffs to be returned this season — most in the Big Ten — and its 21.05% touchback rate ranked 112th nationally and 13th in the Big Ten.
Earlier this fall, NU offered a preferred walk-on offer to the nation’s No. 3 kicker, Reis Vernon, who is kicking in the All-American Bowl. Vernon is also looking at Arkansas and Oklahoma State, among other schools.
