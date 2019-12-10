OMAHA — Two Nebraska football players have been arrested in connection with an alleged sexual assault, according to Lincoln police.
Katerian LeGrone was arrested on suspicion of first-degree sexual assault, and Andre Hunt was arrested on suspicion of aiding and abetting first-degree sexual assault.
Lincoln police said more information will be released Wednesday morning.
The players have been suspended by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for 2½ years and have appealed the suspension.
An investigation conducted by UNL’s Title IX office sided with a woman who said she was sexually assaulted by LeGrone and Hunt, ESPN has reported.
Attorneys for both men have said their clients have done nothing wrong.
Carlos Monzon, Hunt’s attorney, said Tuesday morning that an appeal has been filed on behalf of Hunt.
Kaz Long, who represents LeGrone, said LeGrone’s appeal was filed Tuesday afternoon. The 2½-year suspensions address the men’s status as UNL students.
The two players were suspended indefinitely from all football team activities in August. The suspensions came a day after a woman told authorities that she had been sexually assaulted by the two players, according to ESPN.
Hunt and LeGrone have entered the NCAA transfer portal but remained enrolled at the university as of last week.
The burden of proof in Title IX investigations is the greater weight of the evidence, which is lower than in a criminal case, where allegations must be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.
The university’s Title IX investigation report, ESPN reported, said the “greater weight of the evidence” supported that the two men “engaged in sexual assault and sexual harassment, in violation of university sexual misconduct policies” during an Aug. 25 incident at their off-campus apartment.
The woman alleged that both men had sex with her after Hunt invited her over via Snapchat and said he wanted to have sex. The men say it was consensual, but the woman disagrees.
University officials will review the students’ appeals and issue a decision within 14 business days that university offices are open, according to University of Nebraska policy.
