As a standout two-way player during his high school career, arriving upon the decision to be a PO — baseball parlance for “pitcher only” — didn’t come easily for Shay Schanaman.
After all, Schanaman was an all-state selection by the Omaha World-Herald and Lincoln Journal Star during his junior and senior seasons at Grand Island Senior High with a career batting average of .400 with eight home runs and 80 RBIs. But Schanaman, who was also 11-4 with a 2.43 ERA with the Islanders, said he has come to realize that having a single focus might be what it takes to maximize his potential at Nebraska.
“I always told myself that I was going to do both pitching and hitting for as long as I could and the game would tell me what I should do,” said Schanaman, a 6-foot, 195-pound sophomore for the Cornhuskers. “At the end of fall practices, I felt like the game told me that I just needed to focus on pitching and I’m OK with that.
“It was a hard decision to hang up the bat, but now I’ve accepted it and there’s so much I have learned and so much more to learn on the mound that I’m excited to get after it.”
Schanaman said the reality of college baseball is that for most players, there simply isn’t enough time in the day to be adequately devoted to every aspect of the game.
“It definitely takes away from one or the other when you try to do both,” Schanaman said. “In the fall, I felt like I did all right — I hit OK, I fielded well and I pitched all right — but I never really took a big step toward improving in any aspect on either side.
“I knew that it’s not going to be a situation where they’re going to allow me to only hit and play the field and not pitch, so I just decided it makes sense to be the best pitcher I can be.”
First-year Nebraska coach Will Bolt said he thinks Schanaman made the right decision.
“We had an extended look at Shay as an infielder and I think that he could absolutely help us on the infield and he’s very competitive at the plate, but then you have to evaluate how much does that take away from his skills on the mound,” Bolt said. “I just see Shay’s greatest value as a pitcher, so he has spent most of the offseason just prepping just more on the mound.
“We have kind of come to the decision that if the team needs him to fill in as an infielder throughout the course of the season that he’s willing to do it. But Shay really wants to put his time, effort and energy into being the best pitcher he can be.”
To that end, Schanaman said he’s working hard in the weight room. He’s also been working on adding a two-seam fastball and a change-up to diversify his pitching repertoire.
“I don’t want to put on too much bad weight and there’s a definite happy medium in terms of how much body fat I have,” Schanaman said. “We have a ton of resources here at Nebraska to help guide you in the right direction.
“So I’ve just been putting on good weight, getting stronger and increasing my flexibility.”
The hard work hasn’t gone unnoticed.
“I’ve really been impressed with how Shay has really ramped up his work habits,” Bolt said. “He’s figuring out what it takes to be great. That’s something that every young athlete who comes into college faces — where they’re not real sure what they’ve got to do and I think Shay has it figured out.
“I’ve really seen him be on a mission to go and try to be great this year.”
Schanaman’s freshman season showed that there’s a good foundation for him to build on as a pitcher. Appearing out of the Huskers’ bullpen 19 times last season, Schanaman had a 1-2 record with a 3.18 ERA and three saves, striking out 23 batters in 22 2/3 innings pitched.
Arguably Schanaman’s best performance was a four-inning relief effort on May 26 in the 2019 Big Ten Conference Tournament championship when he pitched a season-high four innings against Ohio State. He kept the Huskers in the game, allowing just an unearned run.
“Shay was put into some pressure situations as a freshman and responded in a big way,” Bolt said. “He has a devastating breaking ball, which has kind of been his go-to pitch, and he’s a really good athlete. He’s just a real competitor.”
Schanaman, who began his college career with 10 consecutive scoreless outings over a span of 9 1/3 innings, said he was fairly pleased with his freshman year.
“I wanted every opportunity I could get,” Schanaman said. “I learned a lot from the older guys in terms of what it takes to get onto the mound in games. Nobody really sees a lot of what pitchers do behind the scenes — there’s a lot that goes into it and preparation is huge.
“I also learned that you have to pound the (strike) zone, no matter where you’re at on the staff, if you want to find yourself out there in a big moment.”
While the four-inning stint against the Buckeyes in last season’s Big Ten title game might be his outing most remembered for by fans, Schanaman’s personal highlight came earlier. On May 12 when he tossed 1 1/3 scoreless innings to earn a save against heavy-hitting Arizona State.
“The Ohio State outing was big for me, but probably my key moment of the season was closing against Arizona State,” Schanaman said. “In my mind, that was big and I felt like I stepped up there. They had some of the best hitters in the country, so the Ohio State game was memorable, but what I was able to do against ASU was a big step for me, personally.”
As for Schanaman’s role with the Huskers in 2020, Bolt said it’s to be determined. Nebraska is scheduled to open its season on Feb. 14, starting a three-game series at Baylor.
“Right now, Shay’s skill set plays as a finisher on the mound,” Bolt said. “He’s competitive, he’s got a good out-pitch and he can field his position — all of the things that you’d want in a back-end pitcher.
“That’s not to say that if he continues to show a third pitch — I saw a change-up from him in the offseason that he’s really been working on — and more fastball command, that he couldn’t start at some point. How prepared he is for the spring as we start to face some live hitting will kind of determine what his role is going to be.”
Schanaman, who has signed to play for the Bourne Braves in the Cape Cod Baseball League next summer, said he’s prepared for however the coaching staff decides to use him.
“Obviously, I’d love to start one day, but right now we’re still competing and they haven’t defined everyone’s role yet,” Schanaman said. “We have a lot of guys that can throw, so I wouldn’t be surprised if I started out in the bullpen and I wouldn’t be surprised if I started.
“We need someone who is nails at the back end of the ’pen for sure and I wouldn’t be mad if that was me. I have the confidence to feel like I could pitch in any role, but we’ll see.”
Other area Huskers
■ Trey Kissack will be a junior at Nebraska after sitting out the 2019 season following his transfer from UNC-Greensboro. As a sophomore at UNC-Greensboro in 2018, the 5-11, 188-pound Grand Island Senior High graduate made six pitching appearances, including three starts, as the Spartans won the Southern Conference regular-season title. Kissack was 5-3 with a 4.08 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 68 1/3 innings pitched for Southeast Community College in 2017.
■ Although his hometown is listed as Kearney, Gareth Stroh attended Gibbon High School and is set for his senior season with Nebraska after sitting out the 2019 campaign following a transfer from Purdue. A 6-2, 200-pound left-handed pitcher, Stroh was 5-2 with a 4.93 ERA in 16 starts for the Boilermakers in 2018 with 33 strikeouts in 69 1/3 innings pitched. He received third-team All-Big Ten honors as a sophomore with Purdue in 2018, going 5-4 with a 3.89 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 90 1/3 innings.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.