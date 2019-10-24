LINCOLN — Scott Frost has a good idea of what Nebraska will do at quarterback Saturday but won’t tip his hand. There will be a committee at running back. The kicker situation is under wraps too.
What Frost was willing to say Thursday is this: The Huskers will run their same offense regardless of personnel.
“We’re going to score points,” Frost said. “That needs to be the expectation and we’re not going to change our identity. The identity that our kids know works when we do things the right way. We just gotta keep working and keep getting better.
“But the kids know who we are and what we’re all about and we’ll go out and do the best we can.”
The coach declined to say who would be the starting quarterback Saturday but implied it would not be a game-time decision. All quarterbacks took reps in at least a limited capacity this week.
Running backs will adjust in Maurice Washington’s absence. The health of receiver/back Wan’Dale Robinson also remains undisclosed. But Frost said Dedrick Mills will take the lead role in a group approach.
“That group’s getting pretty thin,” Frost said. “But I think the guys that are going to get a chance to play are really excited about it. I’m not sure who it’s going to be and when in the game it’s going to be yet, but I know guys that try to take advantage of their opportunities.”
Frost also wouldn’t commit to a kicker this weekend, even as last year’s starter, Barret Pickering, returned to action in limited duty this week and made an appearance on the depth chart at No. 2 behind Lane McCallum. Pickering has been out all season with a lower-body injury.
“We’ll see who we have at kicker,” Frost said. “That’s been a roll of the dice every week.”
Extra prep time
The effects of the bye week have carried over into the rest of the practice week. Frost said he sees a team that is rested and recovered physically and mentally.
Much of the back-to-basics focus on offense included more detailed route running, releasing passes quicker and linemen staying on blocks longer, Frost said. The defense continued to emphasize eye placement and run fits.
“We’re going to do everything we can to make sure the technique’s right and the guys are dialed in to what we want to do,” Frost said.
The key, Frost said, is carrying over the fixes and improvements from the bye week into Saturday’s game against Indiana.
It’s ‘like what we do’
Frost watches Indiana’s offense and sees something familiar.
“It looks a lot like what we do,” Frost said. “Watching them, I could call most of the things I see and our kids could go out and run it. I give a ton of credit to them. I think what they do on offense is smart, and I think they scheme well.”
IU features one of the most dangerous passing games the Huskers’ defense will face, Frost said. The Hoosiers rank second in the Big Ten in passing yards per game (307.3) and third in completion rate (70.1). Both of Indiana’s quarterbacks — Michael Penix and Peyton Ramsey — can throw the ball well, Frost said.
“The defense has to be ready to play well,” Frost said.
IU’s defense, Frost said, has active linebackers and good cornerbacks who play “good press quarters and man free” coverages. Both types tend to be aggressive.
“They go against an offense very similar to ours, you can tell, so some of the issues we’d normally try to exploit are accounted for and thought about,” Frost said. “They’re going to make us earn it.”
Quick hits
» True freshman quarterback Luke McCaffrey can run the entire offense if needed, Frost said. He worked harder to learn the system than anyone Frost has been around. McCaffrey can still appear in three more games and preserve his redshirt season.
“He knows everything that we do,” Frost said. “Sometimes he looks like a stud out here and sometimes he looks like a freshman. He’ll continue to get more and more consistent as we go along. But from a knowledge standpoint, he’s up to speed and right there where the top two guys are.”
» Players left practice wearing the alternate helmets they will use Saturday. The headgear is white, with a black ‘N’ on the sides.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.