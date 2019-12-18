Scott Frost was excited to talk about his 2020 recruiting class.
He was so excited that he showed up seven minutes early for the press conference which was scheduled for 3 p.m.
“I’m really excited about this class,” Frost said. “I’ve really enjoyed flying around the country the last two weeks and getting in homes with these guys. The best thing about them is the love of football, they love the game and they’re excited. They want to be at Nebraska.”
The class of 21 players was rated the 18th best recruiting class in the nation by 247Sports. It grew to 22 when Pheldarius Payne, a defensive end from Nansemond River Junior College, signed Wednesday evening.
Payne was the sixth junior college player to sign with the Huskers for the 2020 class.
There was some drama on Wednesday. Jaiden Francois, a four-star cornerback from Miami, was scheduled to announce his decision at 8 a.m. but pushed it back. He actually was sitting at a table ready to sign when he got a phone call.
He left the room and was gone for about half an hour. He returned, but got back on his phone. After 10 minutes, he left again. His name tag was even removed from the table.
But he returned and the name tag was brought back with a Miami hat next to it.
Finally, Francois left the Miami hat on the table, unbuttoned a black shirt to show a Husker T-shirt.
He pulled on a Nebraska sweatshirt and seconds later Nebraska officially announced he had signed with the Huskers.
Francois had twice committed to the Hurricanes, but visited Nebraska for the Wisconsin game on Nov. 16.
It turned out Frost was right in the middle of all that drama.
“I actually talked to Jaiden when he was off stage and then texted with him a bunch after he came back out,” Frost said. “He’s fired up. He’ll be on campus really soon as one of the early enrollees and I expect him to come in hungry and hopefully contribute right away.”
A couple of other key recruits picked the Huskers on Wednesday including Alante Brown, a 5-10, 190-pound receiver from Chicago who picked the Huskers on BTN Wednesday morning over Indiana, Maryland and Michigan State. And Marcus Flemming (5-10, 160, receiver, Miami), a four-star who was one of the most highly recruited players in the class. He was committed to Miami at one point and also visited Maryland on Nov. 1.
Frost admitted he was nervous about signing day.
“It just kind of felt this year that a lot of kids we really were invested in and wanted in our program were making late decisions,” Frost said. “I heard all the talk early on about how we were behind, and we were behind. We kind of knew that, but we were kind of betting on ourselves in recruiting and had a lot of really good targets out there and luckily we were able to land quite a few of them.”
As usual, there were some who got away. Like Kaden Johnson, an outside linebacker from Minneapolis, who signed with Wisconsin, and Myles Slusher, a safety from Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, who signed with Arkansas.
Nebraska was also hot on the trail of defensive end Tuli Tuipolotu of Los Angeles, but he signed with USC instead.
Frost said the coaching staff was making decisions on players up until the end.
“We were making decisions on that clear up to last night and even this morning, trying to decide how many NLIs (national letters of intent) to send out, where to send them, trying to decide which kids were in and which were out and how many spots we might want to hold over to the late signing period and beyond,” Frost said.
“We’re making those decisions right up to really this morning and there was a lot of balls in the air, but I’m really happy with our recruiting staff and our coaching staff with how they came through in the end.”
The Huskers had a strong group of signees from the state of Florida. The Huskers signed defensive back Ronald Delancy III and wide receiver Marcus Fleming from Miami, Francois from South Dade, safety Henry Gray from Hollywood, linebacker Keyshawn Greene from Crawfordville and cornerback Tamon Lynum from Orlando.
Frost credited assistant coach Travis Fisher for much of that success.
“I have to tell you, every year there’s a superstar on our staff in recruiting. This year, he’s one of the top guys,” Frost said. “He has a lot of relationships down in Florida from his time there, both in North Florida where he grew up and down south where he’s recruited for a long time.
“He knocked it out of the park this year and that’s really valuable for our football team to have a coach that can go out of state like that and bring in the type of talent that he brought in.”
Frost pointed to four-star offensive lineman Turner Corcoran from Lawrence, Kansas, as a key to the whole class.
“We are just up the road from where he lives, and he is just as good of an offensive lineman as I saw on tape in the entire country,” Frost said. “ We knew we weren’t going to have very many spots for offensive linemen, and we ended up getting two (Alex Conn from Derby Kansas, is the other) both from the state of Kansas that we feel great about. Turner really was the cornerstone for this recruiting class.”
Frost addressed other topics as well:
— Frost said he is going to meet with suspended running back Maurice Washington on Thursday.
“We’re going to meet with Maurice tomorrow and try to come to a resolution on what’s going to happen,” Frost said.
— Frost said a number of players had surgery after the season, including quarterback Adrian Martinez.
“We don’t talk about that stuff,” he said. “’ll tell you that I think the kid is a trooper for battling through what he battled through this year. He’s not alone. Several other guys had gotten things out and fighting for the team. That’s football.”
— Frost said he couldn’t talk much about former Husker players Hunt and Andre Hunt and Katerian LeGrone, but said as soon as the staff became aware of the accusations of sexual misconduct against the two they were suspended from the team.
