LINCOLN — While Nebraska’s travel roster is rounding into form, the status of players at multiple key positions remains unclear.
Nebraska coach Scott Frost said Thursday the team either doesn’t know or won’t reveal who will be its starting kicker and quarterback Saturday night against Minnesota. He said starting quarterback Adrian Martinez will travel along with fellow QBs Noah Vedral, Luke McCaffrey and Andrew Bunch, though that doesn’t necessarily mean Martinez will play.
When asked specifically about Martinez and receiver JD Spielman — both left last week’s game with injuries — Frost replied “We gotta go play well.”
At kicker, Frost said former club soccer player Matt Waldoch will be in Minneapolis with the team. He said Kearney grad and freshman walk-on Gabe Heins has also been performing well in practice and acknowledged Lane McCallum’s contributions as well.
With injuries to their top two kickers, Frost said NU is “just trying to piece it together.”
“There’s a lot of things making (the competition) reset every week,” Frost said. “Injuries and competition and trying to find the best formula. Seems like we’ve had to do that math every week.”
Other quick hits from Frost’s five minutes with reporters:
-- The coach said the team had its best Monday practice ever and went through a good install session Tuesday. NU is prepared and knows what it’s doing, he said.
-- Opportunities for receivers are there to be had regardless of whether Spielman plays Saturday, Frost said. The wait continues for somebody to step up.
-- Frost reiterated what offensive coaches said Wednesday that running back Maurice Washington has responded well to his first-half benching last Saturday. The goal remains for him to be healthy and effective for four quarters against Minnesota.
-- A colder weather day is ideal for football, Frost said. But snow and wind could be the biggest factor in the game.
