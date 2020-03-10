LINCOLN — As the innings piled up and the outs kept coming, Shay Schanaman stole a few looks over his shoulder to the video board in left-center field. The new feature at Haymarket Park displays a radar gun for how hard pitchers are throwing.
Turned out his velocity was doing just fine. The sign read 95 mph at one point, though Nebraska scorekeepers have said that number generally reads a couple miles per hour too fast. Either way, hitters weren’t touching the sophomore right-hander Tuesday afternoon in the best outing of his college career.
That it all added up to a tidy 1-0 victory over Northern Colorado made the performance even sweeter for the Grand Island native who lost the closer job last month but has regained the dominant form he showed last season. He combined with freshman starter Braxton Bragg (three innings) and stopper Paul Tillotson (one) on the four-hit shutout in a 2-hour, 25-minute affair in front of 3,546.
“You trust your stuff a lot more when you know that you can pound it in the zone,” Schanaman said. “When you pound it in the zone, you can get outs real quick. That’s what happened today and that’s what you look to do every time you’re out there.”
Schanaman allowed one baserunner in a career-long five frames — a leadoff single in the seventh — while striking out six and walking none on 64 pitches. His fastball mostly hovered between 88-91 mph, with a crisp breaking ball making it appear to bear down on hitters even quicker.
It marked the third straight scoreless appearance for the reliever who has tossed 7-2/3 run-free innings and an 8-0 strikeout-to-walk ratio in that stretch. His first three outings across 2-2/3
frames included eight earned runs, four walks and two punchouts while blowing a pair of saves against Baylor and San Diego. He said he made a mechanical adjustment after noticing his right shoulder was flying open during his delivery.
“It was hectic for me,” Schanaman said. “Baseball will humble you up real quick. As soon as you think you’re on the right track, doing good, you get a little cocky, out of balance. It’ll humble you up. But I feel like I’m in a good place right now mentally and physically. I feel like I can pound the zone every time I get out there now. That little boost of confidence is really nice.”
Bragg, a freshman from Kansas City, Missouri, learned Sunday he would make his first career start. He stranded four baserunners in his appearance, striking out three and walking one. The slider was moving especially well, and his defense played well behind him as part of its eighth error-free game in the last 10.
“I wasn’t nervous,” said Bragg, who had allowed six earned runs in 2-1/3 innings as a reliever. “I was just more excited. It was nice being out there and it was a great day.”
Nebraska (6-8) ensured it would win its first 1-0 midweek game since April 1980 when freshman Luke Boynton singled home Luke Roskam in the fifth inning after Roskam led off with a double.
Nebraska coach Will Bolt said he counted 17 “uncompetitive” outs from the NU offense, including eight strikeouts and a variety of easy fly balls. The hosts finished 1 for 7 with runners in scoring position and made three outs trying to steal second base.
Boynton (2 for 3) was the only Husker with a multi-hit game against UNC starter Cooper Rust (4-2/3 innings, one run) and a pair of relievers.
“We gotta be better offensively,” Bolt said. “But I’m just proud of us for finding another way to win without feeling like you gotta score 10 runs.”
With the series finale against the Bears at 1:35 p.m. Wednesday followed by four games at Wichita State this weekend, the Huskers will take all the reliable arms they can get. It will be “all hands on deck” against UNC (4-12) again.
Bolt said just as important as Tuesday’s win was seeing Nebraska may have back the key reliever who posted a 3.18 earned-run average and a strikeout per inning a year ago.
“It’s why we had him in the closer role to start,” Bolt said. “He’s a competitor. He’s a guy that is kind of a position player at heart that happens to have a good arm and is a pitcher. So it does say a lot about him. And it says a lot about his teammates. They stay behind him. We’ve expressed our confidence in him. Just keep giving him the ball, and he’s answered the bell.”
