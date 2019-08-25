Rhonda Revelle, who has won more games than any coach in Nebraska history, has returned to her duties coaching the Husker softball team, NU Athletic Director Bill Moos announced Sunday.
Revelle was placed on paid administrative leave by the university in July pending the completion of an unspecified review.
“Our student-athletes’ well-being will always be the top priority at the University of Nebraska,” Moos said in a press release. “Members of our softball team brought forward concerns regarding Coach Revelle and we took their concerns very seriously and initiated a comprehensive review.
“After reviewing the findings, I have concluded that Coach Revelle will continue to lead our softball program. Coach Revelle and her staff understand the seriousness of the student-athlete concerns and are committed to providing a complete and positive student-athlete experience on the field, in the classroom and in life.”
In a statement, Revelle said she is “grateful” to return to coaching the Huskers.
“I also want both to recognize and thank the University of Nebraska leadership for their steadfast commitment to and unwavering support of this softball program,” Revelle said. “I love this state. I love this University. I love this team. I am so ready for and I am looking forward to Nebraska softball growing strong and better together during the 2019-2020 season.”
Revelle, a former Nebraska player hired as coach in 1992, completed her 27th season in 2019 when the Huskers lost to Illinois in the first round of the Big Ten tournament. Nebraska finished 21-31 in 2019 with a 9-14 record in regular-season conference games.
This was the second time in Revelle’s tenure the Huskers lost more than 30 games. They went 21-33 in 1994, Revelle’s second season as coach, then went 43-20 the next season and qualified for the NCAA tournament.
Revelle has gone 989-568 (.635 winning percentage) during her Nebraska career. Her overall head coaching career record — including one season at Nebraska Wesleyan in 1987 — is 997-584 (.631).
Revelle has earned conference coach of the year honors four times in her career — once in the Big Eight (1995), twice in the Big 12 (1998, 2001) and once in the Big Ten (2014).
Among active coaches, Revelle ranks fifth with 20 NCAA tournament appearances, all coming in a 22-year span from 1995-2016. NU reached the Women’s College World Series in 1998, 2002 and 2013. That most recent trip to Oklahoma City ended with a pair of one-run losses in extra innings.
But the Huskers have failed to qualify for the past three NCAA tournaments. Nebraska’s combined record since the start of the 2017 season is 76-83 (.478), including sub-.500 seasons in 2017 and 2019.
Revelle was a three-time letter winner for the Huskers from 1981-83. She made first-team All-Big Eight in 1982, the year NU made its first Women’s College World Series.