Connor Culp, LSU's starting kicker during the 2017 season, will be joining Nebraska as a graduate transfer, he confirmed to The World-Herald Friday morning.
As a redshirt freshman, Culp hit 11 of 16 field goals and 20 of 23 extra points. LSU used second-team All-American kicker Cole Tracy and freshman Cade York in 2018 and 2019, respectively, so Culp, a three-star recruit out of high school and US Army All-American, was a backup.
He'll become NU's most experienced placekicker the day he walks on campus. The odds-on favorite to win the job had been Iowa Western walk-on Chase Contreraz.
