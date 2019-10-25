To redshirt or not to redshirt? That is the question.
And it won’t be answered this week or even next week because Rahmir Johnson, a true freshman running back, could play against Indiana and Purdue and still redshirt. The rules allow four games without sacrificing a redshirt. And Johnson has played in two.
Not much in two; he’s carried three times for nine yards.
Under ordinary circumstances, the matter of Johnson’s redshirt probably wouldn’t be an issue with only five regular-season games remaining. But the circumstances at running back aren’t ordinary at Nebraska following the removal of Maurice Washington’s name from atop the depth chart.
As a result, Johnson is third behind Dedrick Mills and Wyatt Mazour, and ahead of Brody Belt. And not only that but “now in our situation he’ll be given a chance to get out there and do some things,” running backs coach Ryan Held said following Wednesday’s practice.
Held spoke in terms of Johnson’s having two games remaining, but how he plays could determine whether he plays in more than two games and gives up the redshirt.
“We’ve got to put him in positions where we can see what he can do,” said Held. “Obviously the redshirt thing’s really nice because it gives us some options to be able to go and see what he can do over the last two games, and then after that a decision will be made.
“We hope we can redshirt him, but you never know with injuries, this, that and the other thing. But he’s had a good week so far and he’ll be ready to go Saturday.”
Johnson’s opinion of redshirting is somewhat ambivalent.
“I’d like to be here for four years extra (redshirt), so, I mean, it’s kind of important,” he said. “But if the time comes when they need me to, like, burn a redshirt, I’ll be ready for it.”
Either way, “I’m not complaining,” Johnson said.
Johnson, a 4-star recruit from Bergen Catholic in Oradell, N.J., seems to have exhibited a patience that some true freshmen don’t have. “I know myself; if I’m not ready, I’m not ready,” he said. “It’s always good to be patient and see what time gets you. So I’m just a patient guy.”
Even so, he has practiced as if he were going to play.
“I think I knew pretty much every play, so I’m ready to execute,” Johnson said.
Held tells young players listed as back-ups, such as Johnson, “you’ve gotta be like a relief pitcher in baseball. You don’t know when your number’s going to be called. It might be the eighth inning, it might be the sixth inning, it might be the ninth inning,” said Held. “So you’re always kind of on-call, and I tell ‘em, ‘Hey, you gotta prepare this week like you’re going to go.’
“Specifically this week we definitely need him to go. And I told him, ‘You’re going to get out there and we’ll see what you can do.’ I believe he can do some really good things for us. That’s what I believe. Now he’s gotta go out and execute it and go out there and do it.”
The 5-foot-10, 180-pound Johnson said he brings “speed” to the position, and “elusiveness; I’m pretty agile,” he said. In addition to football, he excelled in track at Bergan Catholic. His best times were 10.5 seconds in the 100 meters and 21.46 seconds in the 200 meters.
Belt, a redshirt freshman walk-on, who’s played in every game on special teams in addition to carrying four times for 29 yards, also is getting reps in practice this week. So he could get an opportunity on Saturday, depending on the circumstances.
He’s gotten less opportunity in the fall than he did during the spring, however, because of freshmen such as Johnson, Ronald Thompkins, who’s certain to redshirt, and Wan’Dale Robinson, who’s listed as a wide receiver but is the team’s fourth-leading rusher.
“With the new guys coming in, I thought that they were obviously going to get an opportunity, and like I’ve said before, it’s kind of whatever the coaching staff wants to do,” Belt said.
But “if they want to throw Rahmir in there, I mean, good for Rahmir. I’m going to cheer my ass off.”
And again, whether or not Johnson redshirts is just a footnote this week.
Mike Babcock is a long-time Husker beat reporter and editor for Hail Varsity Magazine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.