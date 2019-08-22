Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley remembers the play well.
It was fourth-and-eight with less than a minute left on the clock. Iowa and Nebraska were tied at 28.
The Hawkeyes were ready for just that situation.
“I think the coolest part about it was we had that play in for a situation like that,” Stanley said at Big Ten Media Days. “I don’t think we had another situation where we used one of our plays like that.”
Stanley hit tight end T.J. Hockenson for 10 yards and a first down at the Nebraska 27. The clock ran down to :03, and Iowa kicker Miguel Recinos hit a 41-yard field goal as time expired to give Iowa a 31-28 win over the Huskers.
Yes, it’s a painful memory for Husker faithful, but it’s just the opposite for those on the other side of the field. That fourth-down completion to Hockenson was one of Stanley’s most memorable plays, and he’s had quite a few of them.
“It’s up towards the top, to be able to finish out a game like that,” Stanley said. “We had a couple of games earlier in the season where we didn’t quite do that. Being able to be in that situation and make a play like that, it was special. Kinnick was electric. Everybody did their job.”
Stanley has been doing his job since he first stepped on the field as a true freshman in 2016. In the third game of that season he displayed his potential.
Starting quarterback C.J. Beathard went down with an injury.
Stanley took his place and went 2-for-2 for 45 yards to set up Iowa final touchdown of the game that day against North Dakota State.
Stanley’s 37-yard pass to tight end George Kittle seemed to be a sign of things to come.
Now, three years later with two years as the starting quarterback under his belt, everyone knows what Stanley can do.
“Something happened to CJ. CJ came out and Nate fired a strike his first play,” Ferentz said. “So he was a young kid at that time. He was ready to go, and we weren’t afraid to let him go.
“I think he’s just done a really good job for us. He’s a tremendous young man first and foremost, very serious, very conscientious, extremely hard-working and very team oriented. He’s done a good job for two seasons for us.”
Stanley has steadily moved up the all-time leaders board at Iowa in his three years of playing for the Hawkeyes. He now has 5,346 career passing yards with 52 touchdowns, fourth best in school history.
He threw for 2,852 yards and 26 TDs in 2018 alone, and could go down along with players like Beathard and Chuck Long as one of the greatest in program history.
But he has things to work on.
Stanley wants to see his completion percentage of 59 % go up in his senior season.
“I want to increase my completion percentage,” Stanley said. “That’s one thing I’ve said the whole offseason that I think would help me.”
And providing even more leadership is important to Stanley.
“It provides me a great opportunity to grow as a leader,” Stanley said. “I think I’m already a leader, but it gives me a chance to take that next step and grow and improve. And also to show I’m striving for improvement as well.”
Everyone knows Stanley can throw the ball, but who is going to catch it?
He lost two of his favorite receivers from a year ago when tight ends Hockenson and Noah Fant both opted to jump to the NFL.
That’s just something quarterbacks have to deal with each season.
“Every year is a new year in college football,” Stanley said. “There is so much turnover in college football as far as who graduates, who leaves early for the NFL. But every single year it’s totally different.”
But stats don’t mean all that much to Stanley. He wants to be the best leader he can be and help Iowa win a Big Ten championship.
“If we can do that, I don’t care about anything else,” Stanley said. “That’s what I want to do, that’s where I want to get to, and just let the other things take care of themselves.”
Bob Hamar is sports editor for The Independent.