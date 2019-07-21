Nebraska senior defensive lineman Khalil Davis told a story about quarterback Adrian Martinez Thursday at Big Ten Media Days.
It seems at one practice, Davis got on Martinez’s nerves and the frustrated young QB fired a football right into Davis’ face mask.
Martinez would have preferred the incident had not been made public.
“I wish he didn’t say that, but that did happen one time,” Martinez admitted.
It’s kind of hard imagining Martinez ever losing his temper. The 19-year-old sophomore always seems to be under control, whether it’s on the football field or talking in front of a throng of media members at Big Ten Media Days.
Martinez was in control on the trip to Chicago even if all members of the party weren’t.
Head coach Scott Frost, Martinez, Davis and senior linebacker Mohamed Barry were all on the small plan headed for the Windy City. The weather was rough, and actually caused them to be diverted eventually to Gary, Indiana, where they had to drive pick to the Hilton in downtown Chicago.
But while on that small plane, they hit an air pockets and the plane dropped considerably.
“It was the longest drop I ever had on a plane,” Davis said. “Mohamed kind of grabbed hold of his seat.That was fun.”
Barry didn’t deny that he was a bit spooked by the sudden drop, but he tried to hide it the best he could.
“I had to try and act macho in front of Coach Frost,” Barry said.
Martinez handled it without a problem. Not much seems to bother Martinez, and the big drop didn’t either.
“I wasn’t nervous at all,” Martinez said. “Me and Khalil were kind of laughing.”
Davis said of Martinez, “He was calm the whole time. It didn’t really bother him.”
It did bother Martinez, at least a little bit, that Davis told about their altercation in practice. But it was just a little thing. When it was over, it was completely over.
“But that’s how it should be and there’s no hard feelings,” Martinez said. “ I think that’s the thing that’s misunderstood. I want it to be competitive. You’re not supposed to touch the quarterback. You know how it is. I want things to be fiery in practice, but if that’s what happens, then that’s what happens.”
After that, it’s all over.
“I’m still going to go in the locker room and give him a hug afterwards because he’s my guy and that’s just how it is,” Martinez said.
It’s just hard for Martinez to stay mad at either Khalil or his twin brother Carlos.
“I think everyone on the team loves the Davis twins,” Martinez said. “I do. They’re hilarious. Their laughs are contagious. He does give me a hard time. He’s part of the group that tries to harass me in practice. It’s their job. It gets a little chippy, but it’s a good thing.”