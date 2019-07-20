CHICAGO — Nebraska will have a unique situation on the defensive line this season.
Actually, a couple of them.
First, there are six seniors vying for time up front.
“Anytime you can get that many seniors in one group, it’s awesome,” senior defensive lineman Khalil Davis said Thursday at Big Ten Media Days. “The leadership in our room is awesome. Even Ben Stille, he’s a great leader for us even though he’s a junior.”
Khalil’s twin brother Carols, Oklahoma State transfer Darrion Daniels and Vaha Vainuku are among the other seniors up front.
And then there’s Darrion Daniels’ younger brother Damion as well.
That creates an interesting dynamic with two pairs of brothers, including the Davis twins.
But Khalil Davis said there is a big difference between the twins and the Daniels brothers.
“We’re both different, but I’d say Darrion and Damion, they’re funny but they fight a lot because one is younger and one is older,” Khalil said. “Me and Carlos, we’re just goofy in general.”
Khalil Davis said new defensive line coach Tony Tuioti told a story about the Daniels brothers when Darrion came into the defensive line meeting and purposefully sat in the seat where Damion usually sits.
“He walked in, and it just ruined his day,” Khalil said. “Coach Tuiti was just laughing, and Damion didn’t speak at the meeting. He didn’t say a word.”
Darrion Daniels has turned into a leader in just a few months with the program. Khalil said Darrion handled the transition to the Huskers perfectly.
“Any time you get a transfer from another school, he doesn’t want to step over boundaries because he hasn’t been there,” Davis said. “But Darrion, he didn’t come in and try to step on anybody’s boundaries. He’s just natural as a leader.”
Husker senior linebacker Mohamed Barry has watched the defensive line come together in the past few months.
“You got the Davis twins, you got Darrion Daniels and Damion Daniels. We got siblings there,” Barry said. “It’s hard not to have that type of cohesion. They love each other. They do everything together. Sometimes they’re weird, but that’s OK.
“That group, you mess with one of them you’re going to mess with all of them. No matter how hot I get at them, I know if I mess with one of them I’m going to get the heat from all of them.”
It appears the Huskers will have plenty of depth on the defensive line this season, and Barry said that’s definitely a good thing.
“You want to have depth at that position given what our offense is and the high-tempo offenses they have now,” Barry said. “So for them to believe in each other, help each other get better and not be selfish — like some players like to hold back on information. They care about each other. That means all of them are going to get better.”
Barry also appreciates what Darrion Daniels has brought to the team. Barry said his work ethic has been impressive.
“He started at Oklahoma State,” Barry said. “He feels like he has to outwork everybody. That’s the mentality everyone should have on our team. That’s what makes him special
“His brother is there and the Davis twin. He didn’t break stride. Whenever he wants something said, he says it. That’s what I like about him.”
Tuiti was hired as the defensive line coach after Mike Dawson left for an NFL job. Davis said Tuiti, the new member of the coaching staff, has brought his own style to the defensive line from the University of California.
“He brought his own style from Cal,” Khalil Davis said. “He’s very technical, and I like that. He goes over the same stuff every day. It gets boring, but it’s what we’re going to need in November when you’re tired and your body hurts.”
The Huskers may have a new defensive line coach, but the defense is the same as a year ago under defensive coordinator Erik Chanander.
Khalil Davis said that’s a big plus.
“I definitely feel like towards the end of the season it started to come together,” he said. “Towards the end of the season and even now, we understand what he’s trying to do. We understand where we want the ball to go. It’s just comfortable. That’s where the confidence comes from.”