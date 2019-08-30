The Huskers coaching staff handed out the Blackshirts to the deserving defensive players early this week.
But they didn’t just hang them in their lockers like in the past. Head coach Scott Frost wanted to add a little pazazz to the whole thing.
“We wanted it to mean more than that,” Frost said. “So we got on the phone and got some of the Blackshirts that are in the vicinity to come to practice (Monday) and they kind of took turns coming up in front of the team and telling us what they thought it meant and what it stood for and then they presented the Blackshirts to the guys.”
Nebraska linebackers coach Barrett Ruud was there. So was Jason Peters and the Kelsay brothers (Chad and Chris), Steve Warren, Barrett Ruud, Marc Munford, Kenny Wilhite, Tony Veland, Keyuo Craver, Zack Bowman and Jay Foreman.
“Their message to the team was spot on,” Frost said. “It was inspiring and neat to see that happen after practice.”
Foreman, who played with Frost in 1996 and on the 1997 national championship team, had a special message for the Blackshirts.
“Jay Foreman was one of the neatest ones to me,” Frost said. “He said there’s only two jerseys in his office. His first Husker jersey and his Blackshirt. Actually, in his will, he said he’s going to be buried with his Blackshirt.
“So if anything tells you what it means to those guys, his message told us that.”
Fourteen Husker defenders received their Blackshirts on Monday: linemen Carlos and Khalil Davis, Ben Stille and Darrion Daniels; linebackers Caleb Tannor, Alex Davis, Mohamed Barry, Collin Miller and Will Honas; defensive backs Lamar Jackson, Marquel Dismuke, Deontai Williams, Dicaprio Bootle and Cam Taylor.
Barry certainly appreciated the messages from the former Blackshirts.
“This year, you had the people that actually wore that shirt and did something with it,” Barry said. “Now, the shirt is not just a shirt. It comes to life. It’s a real thing, with the person whose worn it, a representative of all that went into that shirt and he’s giving it to you, telling you, ‘You have to earn it every day.’ So, it meant a lot how they did it this year.”
Darrion Daniels — a graduate transfer from Oklahoma State who earned the starting job at nose guard and was named one of four captains — was impressed with the message from those former players.
“It’s just seeing them come back, it matters that much to them,” Daniels said. “Just seeing them come back, to want to spend time out of their day to come talk to us and to in a way pass the torch and hold us to the standard of the Blackshirts, it was great. It was real great just seeing that the tradition is that rich here.”
That tradition has dimmed in the last few years. The Huskers struggled on defense. Maybe that shouldn’t be a surprise. Last year they were working under their third defensive coordinator in three years.
This year, starting with the season opener Saturday against South Alabama, these Blackshirts want to make that change, and they’ve shown that in practices.
“We come out there and we dominate,” Barry said. “That’s what we do. It’s been so consistent that I can say that. We feel hyped up about it because that’s what we’re supposed to do every day. We’ve proven that and the guys have bought in, and it’s crazy because now I can say that, and I’m talking to you and I know what’s going to happen on Saturday because we’ve been doing it over and over again (in practice).”
The former Blackshirts made an impression on Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander as well. He didn’t want to go into details about what they told the current players, but it was an emotional experience.
“You’re talking about a deal where some grown men are shedding a tear, one of them being right here,” Chinander said. “We just told those guys what it meant to be a Blackshirt. I don’t know if they have heard that from enough guys yet to get this tradition back where it needs to be. It was an awesome idea, one I will cherish for the rest of my life.”
Now Chinander is hoping this year’s group of Blackshirts can put together a memorable season. He said they are definitely way ahead of a year ago.
“It is just a more mature group and a more workmanlike group,” Chinander said. “It is a group that knows what has to be done if we want to be successful. It’s not a ‘we are going to do it our way.’ It is a ‘we are going to do it Coach Frost’s way.’ To me, it’s a completely different attitude.”