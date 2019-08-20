Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald became a bit agitated with questions about his team at Big Ten media days.
Once again, as seems to happen every year, he was asked about Northwestern’s lack of respect. The Wildcats won the Big Ten West Division a year ago, yet are picked by many fourth or fifth in the west this year.
Fitzgerald broke out a reference to an old Chris Farley skit on Saturday Night Live.
“I’m going to have Matt Foley come talk about that in the first team meeting and really get the guys stoked up,” Fitzgerald said. “Yeah, I mean, it is what it is. You’ve been covering us for a long time. We’re not great clickbait, I guess, so picking us first isn’t real sexy.”
It may never be sexy because the Wildcats on paper are never the most impressive team around. You don’t see a lot of four- and five-star players on the roster — although they now have quarterback Hunter Johnson, a transfer from Clemson who was a five-star player coming out of high school.
Northwestern hangs around and then wins games at the end. That’s what happened against Nebraska a year ago when the Huskers’ 10-point lead slipped away in the fourth quarter and the Wildcats walked away with a 34-31 overtime victory.
Junior linebacker Paddy Fisher said he never had any doubts about the Wildcats winning that game.
“Individually as a player, I don’t have any doubts going into any game,” Fisher said. “It’s just one play at a time for me. I’ve been trying to instill that in the other guys as well, because it’s normal for humans to doubt and have fear and get down on themselves.
“But you have to remain in the mindset that you will come out on top.”
The Wildcats did that in eight of nine Big Ten regular season games last year. The only one they let slip away was a 20-17 loss to Michigan.
Northwestern defeated Purdue 31-27, Rutgers 18-15 and Iowa 14-10. Throw in the overtime win over Nebraska and those four games decided the fate of the 2018 team.
The only game that got away from them was a 45-24 loss in the Big Ten championship game to an Ohio State team that was just simply that much more talented than the Wildcats.
Fisher said Northwestern wins games with its system installed by Fitzgerald and his staff.
“We just have guys who have bought into the program,” Fisher said. “And we have great coaches too, who are developing the game plan each week, putting us in the best position to win ball games.
“We have guys who have bought in that have really invested into the game, staying true to the discipline within our system and just playing the game of football correctly.”
There’s no question the Wildcats wouldn’t be where they are without Fitzgerald, who is going into his 14th season as head coach.
It also helps that the players know Fitzgerald isn’t going anywhere. Northwestern is a destination job for him.
“We know Coach Fitz is there for the long run and he’s really invested in us,” Fisher said. “I think that’s what it comes down to. When you have a coach that believes in you and wants to see you get better and develop as a player and is invested in every player on the team, it really takes a lot of pressure off us.”
Fitzgerald had a suggestion for reporters at Big Ten media days.
“...Maybe a better study from one of the students that cover us would be how we’ve exceeded expectations in the preseason would be a better metric,” Fitzgerald said. “But you know how I feel: Stats are for losers.”
And the Wildcats have been winners more often than not in recent seasons.
