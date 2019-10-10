When Noah Vedral got his chance, the sophomore quarterback from Bishop Neumann did his thing.
He engineered the game-winning drive against Northwestern with a 32-yard pass to Wan’Dale Robinson to set up the winning 24-yard field goal by Lane McCallum as time expired for a 13-10 victory at Memorial Stadium.
Vedral got his chance to shine after starting quarterback Adrian Martinez went out with an injury at the end of the third quarter. Vedral played the remainder of the game, except for one play after his helmet was knocked off.
Vedral opened his career at Central Florida, but transferred to Nebraska after the Huskers hired Scott Frost as head coach. Frost has had a big impact on Vedral.
Before the Ohio State game, Frost told the players about a friend of his who had climbed Mount Everest. Frost asked him what do you do differently to climb a mountain like that?
His friend said, “‘Nothing. If you have to change something, you shouldn’t be climbing Mount Everest,’” Vedral said. “That’s a quote that kind of goes for this week for the quarterback unit. We don’t need to do anything different. We prepare the same every week regardless of the team or who’s playing or whatever the situation may be.”
Vedral comes from a Husker football family. His uncle Jon Vedral played for the Huskers from 1993 to 1996 at the same time as his uncle Matt Turman, now the head coach at Omaha Skutt. Frost played with both the uncles when he was a quarterback at Nebraska.
Frost said he liked the way Noah Vedral threw and his athletic ability when he recruited him to play at Central Florida.
“He’s a really good athlete in high school — basketball, football, track and field,” Frost said. “(There were) several times he ran the (hurdle) times that he had. We knew he had the speed that he needed. He’s just got the right mentality. We saw something in him and he hasn’t disappointed us. He’s been a really good player,”
Vedral said he wasn’t recruited by Nebraska when Mike Riley was coach, but he said that didn’t bother him.
“I mean it might have frustrated my uncles or my family a little more than me,” he said. “To see something take a step back that was special to our family, but again, I wasn’t immediately impacted by it so, no, not really.”
