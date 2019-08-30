LINCOLN — Austin Allen doesn’t lack for fishing ponds during those now-rare visits home—what with fall camp and all—to Aurora. There are plenty of farms in the area.
And getting permission to fish is easy, not because at 6-foot-8 and 250 pounds he intimidates farmers into allowing him on their land but rather because they recognize him.
“They say, ‘Oh, you’re the Husker,’” Allen said.
Nebraska’s sophomore tight end speaks without a hint of arrogance, though as for his being a local celebrity, well, “I suppose,” he said. That’s inescapable.
The point is simply, Allen likes to fish, for bass especially. Or he and his buddies will travel to Lake McConaughy or Harlan County Lake to fish for walleye or white bass.
They clean what they catch, “fry ‘em and eat ‘em right there,” said Allen. “I’m a big fresh-caught fish guy. I’m not a fan of store-bought or anything like that.”
Fishing isn’t his concern now, however. It hasn’t been for a while. Football is the focus. The season is at-hand. And Allen is in the mix, sharing No. 1 on the depth chart with junior Jack Stoll.
Stoll, who’s listed first, “has had a great (fall) camp,” coach Scott Frost said on Monday. “And we feel great with him as our lead guy. But Austin has improved by leaps and bounds to the point that there’s no drop-off when he’s in and Jack isn’t. There’s going to be a lot of sets that we run with both of those guys on the field. So we thought it was just and fair to list them both as 1’s.”
Apparently, Allen doesn’t have any complaints about being listed second; he voted for Stoll as a captain. “I love ‘em,” he said of those on offense who were elected as captains: sophomore Adrian Martinez and junior Matt Farniok. They “proved it all off-season.”
Still, “I’d love to see Jack out there (as a captain),” said Allen.
That doesn’t mean he plans to grow a mullet like Stoll, however. “I actually thought about it for a bit,” he said. “And then it was like, ‘That’s too disgusting.’”
Allen saw action in every game last season, catching two passes for 54 yards, 41 of them on the second reception, against Ohio State. The first came against Bethune Cookman.
But, as Frost said, he has improved dramatically, and though he was recruited for a pro-style offense, he’s comfortable in a spread, up-tempo system—having played in such a system in high school.
“I learned a lot from the last staff, but the way Coach Frost has got his staff coaching us, it was easy to learn,” Allen said. “The way they teach us is just awesome.”
Among the things Allen has learned goes beyond the responsibilities of his position.
“Last year it was more of ‘I know what I have to do; I’m going to get my job done,’” he said. “This year it’s ‘I know what I have to do, and I know what the guy next to me has to do.’”
That reflects the team. “We can make adjustments on the fly. That’s the biggest step we made. We know what everybody has to do instead of just our job,” said Allen.
Not only do he and Stoll share No. 1 on the depth chart, their relationship “has really grown a lot,” Allen said. “He’s been a great leader for us, and that’s why I put my (captain’s) vote in for him.”
Stoll is “like a brother,” he said.
Down-time is limited now, none for going home to fish. So he and Stoll just hang out.
Last weekend, they planned a barbeque, turn on the grill, to acknowledge the end of fall camp. But for whatever reason—Allen didn’t say—there was no barbeque.
They might watch television when they hang out. Allen is a “big ‘Family Guy.’”
And yes, Stoll “likes it, too,” he said.
Mike Babcock is a long-time Husker reporter and editor for Hail Varsity Magazine.