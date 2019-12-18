LINCOLN — Nebraska added to its national leading All-American ranks on Wednesday.
Lexi Sun was named to the AVCA All-American third-team, becoming the 46th different Nebraska player to receive All-American honors, the most from one program in the nation.
Junior Lauren Stivrins was honored for the second-straight year. The 6-foot-4 middle blocker was named to the second team after she was a first-team selection last year.
With the honors for Sun and Strivrins, Nebraska was recognized with multiple All-Americans for the fifth straight year.
Stivrins is the 32nd Nebraska player to receive multiple All-American honors in her career. The Scottsdale, Arizona, native led Nebraska with a .374 hitting percentage while she averaged 2.55 kills per set. She also helped anchor the Husker defense with 1.07 blocks per set as they held opponents to a .152 hitting percentage, the eighth-best mark in the country.
Sun, who was an honorable mention selection during her freshman year at Texas, led the Huskers with 3.57 kills per set as she finished with double-digit kills in 18 of 20 Big Ten matches. The 6-foot-2 outside hitter also averaged 2.45 digs this season and recorded 10 double-doubles. After hitting .195 last year, Sun improved to finish this year hitting .270.
Sophomore setter Nicklin Hames and freshman outside hitter Madi Kubik were each named to the honorable mention list.
