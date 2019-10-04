LINCOLN — Never mind that Northwestern is 1-3, or that Nebraska is coming off the potential trauma of a 48-7 loss against Ohio State with ESPN College Gameday in town.
Lamar Jackson is ready.
Saturday’s game against Northwestern is “just one that we want to get,” the senior cornerback said early in the week. “At the end of the day, like, this is our Super Bowl.”
Yes, Jackson used the description “Super Bowl.”
The Wildcats might be 1-3, but they’ve won three of the last four against Nebraska, including the last two in overtime. Then you add last Saturday night’s debacle, and well . . .
“At the end of the day, we’re coming off an ‘L,’ so we ain’t looking at nobody in no certain way,” said Jackson. “We respect them guys, and we’re preparing for them guys.
“We plan on just playing our best football, know what I’m saying?”
Jackson had Nebraska’s only pass break-ups in the Ohio State game, two of them, along with four unassisted tackles. He has 14 tackles on the season, 13 of them unassisted, and nine pass break-ups. The tackles are the most by a cornerback, and the pass break-ups are the most by any Husker.
He also intercepted a pass in the Colorado game.
Northwestern’s passing game has been less than impressive this season, though, in an offense that ranks 126th nationally in yards per game—only 298.9. The Wildcats rank a little higher in passing offense, 121st, but quarterbacks Hunter Johnson and Aiden Smith have thrown a combined seven interceptions with just two touchdowns, one each. Johnson has completed 48 percent, Smith 39 percent.
Flynn Nagel and Cameron Green, Northwestern’s leading receivers last season, are gone; Nagel was a senior, and Green retired from football for health reasons. Plus, Bennett Skowronek, who’s tied for the team lead with 12 catches and leads with 141 receiving yards, is sidelined by injury.
The 6-foot-4, 215-pound Skowronek is a senior.
JJ Jefferson, a 5-10, 170-pound sophomore, has the two touchdowns among his six catches. Riley Lees, like Skowronek, has 12 catches, for 91 yards. Lees is a junior.
All three are listed as wide receivers.
The Wildcats have a “good stable of receivers,” according to Jackson. “I think it’s the next guy up. I’m pretty sure they got the same philosophy as any team, so I think that somebody else might step up. Who knows, some guy on the bench might be better than the guy that’s hurt,” he said.
“We gotta be able to be ready for the task and go out there and dominate.”
Even though Ohio State’s Justin Fields completed 15-of-21 passes for 212 yards and three touchdowns, without an interception, in three quarters, “I still take our room over anybody,” said Dicaprio Bootle, Nebraska’s other starting cornerback.
“I feel like we’ve got some of the best guys in the nation in our room. Our room is still really deep, and we have a lot of talent throughout our room.”
Nevertheless, the Buckeyes “did what they did easily,” Jackson said. “I felt like I was too fresh at the end of the game. The score didn’t reflect how I felt. It was one of (those) things, like, ‘What happened?’ Which goes to show that they really was operating and getting their way all night.
“Watching the film, we see the problems, and I think that we’re gonna fix ‘em.”
After Northwestern, the Huskers play at Minnesota then have an off-week.
This is already week six. “It’s going by fast,” said Jackson. “People are banged up . . .
“We gotta practice. We gotta go. We’re losing. It’s just hard. It’s the daily things. At the end of the day, we’re using the bye week to keep people motivated, just keep people going, just push, give it their all, empty the tank, just know there’s some rest around the corner.”
Rest after what could be—or needs to be—two wins against Western Division opponents.
“That’s been a goal from the jump, win the West,” Jackson said. “We still got that possibility, so like I say, this is a big week for us. We need to make sure . . . we get this one.”
Big as in “Super Bowl” size.
That’s how Jackson sees it.
Mike Babcock is a long-time Husker beat reporter and editor at Hail Varsity Magazine.
