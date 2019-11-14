Nebraska recruited Cam Jurgens as a tight end, but last fall as he went through a redshirt season, head coach Scott Frost had second thoughts.
“Cam’s a unique athlete,” Frost said. “When we recruited him we didn’t know what he was, tight end or defensive lineman or something else. After evaluating him for awhile, he’s as physical and as good of a blocker as we have on our football team. I really think he’s got potential to be a really good player on the offensive line at either center or at guard.”
So weight coach Zach Duval and the nutrition program bulked Jurgens up to 285, and now he’s been the starting center all season long. That doesn’t mean it’s been smooth sailing.
Jurgens struggled with the snaps to quarterback Adrian Martinez in the shotgun formation early this season. That threw the timing for the entire offense off the first couple of games.
But as Jurgens became more comfortable, this errant snaps disappeared. That was just a step in the development of a player Frost believes will be an outstanding center.
“Knock on wood, the problems with the snaps have gotten a lot better. That was a real issue early,” Frost said this week. “I think that kind of upset our timing a lot early. You’ve got to understand with Cam Jurgens, we’ve got high hopes for him. He’s never played offensive line. He’s a redshirt freshman, and we threw him in the fire because of his talent.”
Jurgens, a state champion shot putter and discus thrower at Beatrice High School, struggled with injuries through the spring and into fall camp. That set his development back just a bit.
But Frost sees Jurgens getting better every day.
“He’s done a really good job,” Frost said. “Some of the issues he is working through right now won’t be issues going forward. It’s kind of like playing a freshman quarterback. You have to live through some of those things. Cam is going to be a pretty good player around here.”
