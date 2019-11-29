LINCOLN — Nebraska pulled out all the stops in an attempt to gain bowl-eligibility and upset Iowa, but in the end, the Hawkeyes had all the answers.
Keith Duncan’s 48-yard field goal with one second remaining lifted Iowa to a 27-24 victory over the Cornhuskers Friday at Memorial Stadium. The win marked the fifth straight in the series for the Hawkeyes and the second consecutive year they prevailed with a last-second field goal in the border battle.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley was just 11 of 24 passing for 99 yards for the day. However, the 6-foot-4, 243-pound senior from Menomonie, Wisconsin, had a 22-yard completion to wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsettte and another 22-yard pass to tight end Sam LaPorta, putting the Hawkeyes in scoring position at the Nebraska 30-yard line with six seconds to play.
Frequently criticized for being ultra-conservative, Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz took an aggressive approach in the closing seconds, opting not to settle for overtime. The Hawkeyes (9-3, 6-3 Big Ten) made the decision pay off.
“We have evolved a little bit in 10 years,” Ferentz said when asked about going for the win in regulation. “We thought we might have a chance if we executed. There is some risk and reward involved there, but we felt the reward was outweighing the risk.”
The Huskers (5-7, 3-6) used both of their remaining timeouts in an effort to ice Duncan, but to no avail as the junior drilled a line-drive kick through the uprights of the north end zone with one second remaining.
“I am so glad (Nebraska) called the timeouts, actually,” Duncan said. “It allowed me to just get in my mindset, focus on what I needed to (and) find my spot in the background of where my spot is to kick.”
With one second left, Nebraska’s attempt at a lateral on the ensuing kickoff return was fumbled and Iowa retained its grip on the Heroes Game Trophy.
Most of Iowa’s offensive production came in the first quarter where it gained 191 of its 324 total yards. Nebraska’s defense allowed just 18 yards in the second and third quarters combined, but the Hawkeyes mustered enough production late to prevail.
Three big plays helped Iowa build a 24-10 halftime lead. Smith-Marsette opened the scoring with a 45-yard TD run on a reverse and the Hawkeyes led 7-0 with 11:04 remaining in the first quarter.
After Matt Waldoch’s 41-yard field goal trimmed Nebraska’s deficit to 7-3 at the 4:03 mark of the first quarter, Tyler Goodson broke free for a 55-yard TD run and Iowa pulled ahead 14-3 with 3:08 left in the first quarter. Duncan’s career-long 49-yard field goal made it 17-3 Hawkeyes with 11:37 to play in the second quarter.
The Huskers got a spark from their defense when safety Cam Taylor-Britt returned an interception 38 yards for a TD to make it 17-10. However, Iowa immediately regained the momentum as Smith-Marsette took the ensuing kickoff back 95 yards for a score with 8:41 left before halftime for a 24-10 Hawkeyes’ lead.
“The timing is a killer — it’s the same as the Wisconsin game,” Nebraska coach Scott Frost said of Iowa’s kickoff return score. “We had everything rolling our way and gave it right back.
“They have good special teams. Ours have to get better.”
Smith-Marsette finished with 166 all-purpose yards to lead Iowa. Tyler Goodson rushed 13 times for 116 yards for the Hawkeyes.
Four different players, including three quarterbacks, had pass attempts for Nebraska. After misfiring on a trick play earlier when wide receiver JD Spielman threw a reverse pass that glanced off the hands of starting quarterback Adrian Martinez, the Huskers used some deception to start their third-quarter comeback.
Inserted into the game, presumably for his running ability, reserve quarterback Luke McCaffrey faked an option keeper and pulled up and lofted a 39-yard TD pass to Spielman. That trimmed Iowa’s lead to 24-17 with 8:24 left in the third quarter.
“We had a package for Noah (Vedral) and we had a little package for Luke,” Frost said of Nebraska’s backup quarterbacks. “With the runner that Luke is, we figured a team might come running up to stop his run and give us a big play, and it happened. We kind of had the same thing set up for Noah. That one didn’t work. The one with Luke did.”
Nebraska planned to have another player throw a pass as Mazour, who played quarterback at Boone Central High School, caught a lateral and was set to throw downfield. However, the senior running back was tackled for a loss before he could get the pass away.
“We weren’t going to leave anything out,” Frost said of going deep into the playbook. “We had a short week where we weren’t going to leave anything in the tank. We had some good stuff for them.
“(Iowa) did a good job staying disciplined on a couple things.”
Following McCaffrey’s TD pass, the Huskers forced a punt and drove 60 yards on 13 plays, scoring on Mazour’s 9-yard run to tie the score at 24-24 with 32 seconds remaining in the third.
Excluding the final kickoff return with one second to play, NU had four fourth-quarter possessions to try for the go-ahead score, but was forced to punt each time. After taking over with 2:32 to go, the Huskers made a strategic error on their final drive as Martinez ran out of bounds on a second-and-20 play from the NU 34, which ultimately led to Iowa getting the ball back after a punt with 32 seconds left.
Obviously, Frost said he would’ve liked to have kept the clock running and played for overtime. However, he said he understood Martinez’s mindset.
“It’s hard for a player to probably go straight from, ‘We’re going to score and win this game’ mode to getting a 15-yard penalty,” Frost said. “Maybe I could have used a timeout there to make sure the kids understood.
“The next play we just called a quarterback run. In my mind, it was either get a big chunk back and get us to third down or keep the clock running with them only having one timeout keeping the ball inbounds.”
Otherwise, Nebraska struggled to move the ball. Martinez finished 10 of 18 passing for 50 yards with an interception and rushed 21 times for 44 yards. Running back Dedrick Mills carried 24 times for 94 yards as the Huskers finished with 284 yards of total offense.
The loss meant Nebraska will miss a bowl game for a third consecutive season. It’s also the end of the line for the Huskers’ senior class.
“I just told the seniors that I love them and appreciate them,” Frost said. “They’ve been through a lot in their four years. They’ve been through a lot this year. I’m grateful for them. We’re going to miss a lot of those guys.
“Then, for the young guys, I just told them that we keep coming up just short. There’s about 100 different ways you can get better to make sure the outcomes are different.”
