LINCOLN — Facing one of the most pass-heavy teams in the country, the Nebraska secondary has a tall task ahead.
That challenge could be all the more difficult if the Huskers are without a season-long starter at safety.
In a post-practice interview with reporters Thursday that lasted less than four minutes, NU coach Scott Frost said he found out about a missed court date for junior Marquel Dismuke relating to a traffic matter (suspended license) as he walked off the field.
Whether the missed date — and subsequent bench warrant that was issued — has any bearing on Dismuke’s status for Saturday’s game at Purdue remains unclear.
“Whoever’s called on’s got to be ready,” Frost said. “Purdue does a great job with their scheme. They’re going to give some stuff we haven’t seen and try to give us some tricks and gadgets that our guys can’t fall for. So experience is going to matter and attention to detail. Whoever’s out there has gotta do a good job.”
Nebraska has been without injured safety Deontai Williams for almost the entire season. The Huskers rank 66th nationally, allowing 223.4 passing yards per game.
Frost otherwise was not interested in elaborating on his answers. Asked how quarterback Adrian Martinez looked this week, he replied “Adrian looks like he’s got dark hair and weighs about 225 pounds. That’s how he looks.”
Players “did some things better” in practice this week compared to last week, he said. Asked about the offensive line, he said “We have a lot of guys doing the best they can and continuing to improve.”
Frost said he’s never been to Purdue, but the team has practiced outside this week in part to prepare for the grass field at Ross-Ade Stadium.
“Bottom line, we just gotta show up on Saturday and play and excute,” Frost said. “We gotta be better on third down on defense and we gotta not make big mistakes on offense.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.