The 2020 Husker spring game will kick off at 1 p.m. on April 18 and will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.
The time and TV information had not been released before Tuesday's announcement. This will be the the third straight year the spring game is broadcast on the conference's network.
The Huskers drew 85,946 fans for the 2019 spring game, marking the second straight year Nebraska led the nation in spring game attendance.
