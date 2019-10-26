LINCOLN – The Nebraska football team did enough to win against Indiana.
The Husker offense put up 514 yards and scored 31 points.
But Nebraska also did enough to lose, whether it was penalties, fumbles, missing a field goal or giving up 455 yards on defense.
All that led to a 38-31 loss to the Hoosiers Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
The Huskers lost two fumbles, including one that stopped a scoring threat, as well as committed six penalties in key situations for 44 yards.
Nebraska coach Scott Frost said it’s been the same story every week — finding ways to lose games.
“We just seem to find new ways to give games away here and there every week,” Frost said. “We made so many errors to lose that game today. We couldn’t have moved the ball any better than what we did in the first half. We had chances to put the game away early if we make a couple of stops but we didn’t. We had opportunities to win the games that we lost but you can’t do some of the things that we did.”
Indiana coach Tom Allen said getting the win in Lincoln in front of 89,317 in attendance at Memorial Stadium was big for the Hoosiers, who became bowl eligible for the third time in five years with the victory.
“This means a lot to our program and changes a lot with our guys,” Allen said. “This is a special place to play. I had never been here before, never been to Lincoln – never coached here, never played here, nothing. This was an awesome crowd and they were so stinking loud. But it was a special night.”
It was a game where the Huskers had to use two quarterbacks as Noah Vedral earned the start for the injured Adrian Martinez. But he also was injured and that allowed Luke McCaffrey to come in. The two quarterbacks combined to go 19 of 22 for 271 yards with a touchdown strike. McCaffrey also got hurt and Vedral came back in during the final series.
“I thought both guys laid it all out there,” Frost said. “Both of those kids are warriors.”
Vedral found successful early on. He was 3-for-3 for 92 yards, had two carries for 5 yards with two touchdowns and even had a 22-yard reception off a double reverse pass to help give Nebraska a 14-3 lead with about 6 minutes left in the first quarter.
After Hoosier quarterback Peyton Ramsey’s 8-yard TD run, Nebraska had a chance to get more points on the board as it drove to the 19-yard line in the second quarter.
But Indiana stopped the drive when Jamar Johnson made a hit on Vedral, who fumbled the ball. Allen Stallings IV recovered the ball and ran it back before Vedral tackled him at the Nebraska 8.
One play later, Ramsey found Ty Fryfogle for an 8-yard touchdown to take a 16-14 lead.
Vedral said all he was trying to do was just to pull the ball back in before losing it.
“That was a big play that came back to haunt us and if I had to do it again, I would try to hold on to it,” Vedral said. “It just got away from me.”
Nebraska took the ball to the 10-yard line on the next series but an illegal formation penalty halted the drive. After that, Barrett Pickering missed a 32-yard field goal.
“It’s those kind of plays that keep hurting us,” Frost said.
But Nebraska did get some momentum after Alex Davis intercepted a Ramsey pass that stopped a possible Indiana scoring drive. McCaffrey came in for Vedral, who was injured on the previous series, and provided a spark. He led a six-play drive that ended with him throwing a 24-yard strike to Noa Kanawia to give Nebraska a 21-16 lead at the half.
But time and time again in the second half, Nebraska couldn’t get Indiana off the field. Ramsey was 27-of-40 for 351 yards and three touchdowns. Many of the passes went to Whop Philyor, who caught 14 passes for 178 yards.
The Hoosiers were also 7-for-14 on third-down conversations and 2-for-2 on fourth-down conversions. Indiana scored touchdowns on three for its first four possessions in the second half that gave the Hoosiers a 38-24 lead early in the fourth quarter.
But the Huskers battled back as Wan’Dale Robinson, who had 22 carries for 83 yards, ended a six-play drive with a 4-yard run to cut Indiana’s lead to 38-31.
Nebraska stopped the Hoosiers on the next series and forced them to punt.
Vedral came back after McCaffrey got hurt. He found JD Spielman for three catches that resulted in 52 yards on the drive and got them to the Indiana 33-yard line. In all, Spielman had five catches for 97 yards.
But Indiana didn’t allow Nebraska to get another first down on the drive. The Hoosiers went on to convert three first downs to put the game away.
Frost said the Hoosiers deserved to come away with the victory.
“Congrats to Indiana. I think he’s done a very good job,” Frost said. “I told him (coach Allen) before the game compared to last year to this year, they are a completely different team. Congratulations to them, they earned them.
“But in too many ways, we’re just an average football team right now and that shows up, but the mistakes are frustrating.”
The Huskers will be back in action against Purdue at 11 a.m. Saturday in West Lafayette, Indiana.
