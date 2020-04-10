Editor’s note: As the community, state, country and world works its way through the COVID-19 pandemic, the Independent’s sports staff will every now and then take a look back at some of the memorable events we’ve covered. For sports editor Bob Hamar, there was no place to start but the 1995 Orange Bowl game between Nebraska and Miami.
It’s the spring of 1994. I had been at the Independent for four years when a college roommate approached me with a proposition.
He was working at a newspaper in Poplar Bluff, Missouri. They had an opening, and he wanted me to apply.
So I did. I made the trip down there to visit and interview. Eventually I was offered a job, but I wanted to take the weekend to think it over.
I really thought I wanted to go.
It just so happened that weekend was the Nebraska spring game. I don’t remember anything about the game, but afterwards a reporter — I think it was Ken Hambleton of the Lincoln Journal-Star — asked Husker coach Tom Osborne what weaknesses he saw in his team heading into the season.
His answer stuck with me.
“Frankly,” Osborne said, “I don’t see any.”
Never before or since have I heard a coach say he didn’t see any weaknesses in his team. Maybe some have felt that way, but I have never heard them say it.
That got me thinking. We took turns covering bowl games back then — and it was a guarantee every year the Huskers would be in a bowl game — I had covered the Citrus Bowl against Georgia Tech after the 1990 season, so it looked like it might be my turn again.
So I asked sports editor Jeff Korbelik if I would for sure cover a bowl game that year. He guaranteed me I would.
And maybe, just maybe — if Osborne was right that his team had no weaknesses — the Huskers would be playing for a national title in that bowl game.
So I turned down the offer from the Poplar Bluff paper, largely for the chance to cover a national championship game.
The season started on Aug. 28 in the Kickoff Classic against West Virginia.
The Huskers won 31-0, and they were off and running.
There was a 42-32 scare against Wyoming on Oct. 1 that year. I remember talking to a big Big Red fan that night at a local watering hole who had been at the game. “That’s not a national championship defense,” he said.
It wasn’t that day, but the Blackshirts didn’t give up more than 17 points in a game the rest of the season.
They had a tough 17-6 win at Kansas State on Oct, 15. That was the game that the Terminator — Matt Turman — started at quarterback when both Tommie Frazier and Brooke Berringer were injured.
The offense that day was basically just giving the ball to Lawrence Phillips. Whatever else you say about Phillips, he was one tough football player.
The Huskers downed Oklahoma 13-3 on Nov. 25 to complete an 11-0 regular season. All that was left was a trip to the Orange Bowl to face a Miami program that had given them fits in the years leading up to that game.
The Hurricanes had beaten the Huskers in the Orange Bowl 23-3 in 1988 and 22-0 in 1991. Florida State had handled Nebraska 41-17 in the Fiesta Bowl in 1989, 27-14 in the Orange Bowl in 1992 and edged the Huskers 18-16 after the 1993 season in a game Nebraska easily could have won.
The Huskers hadn’t been able to hold those speedy Florida teams down.
Now they would get another shot.
Late December of 1994 I hopped a plane for Miami. I went a few days early to do some pregame stories. Sports editor Jeff Korbelik joined me for game coverage along with former co-worker Mike Friend, who was going to the game with family members and offered to help us out in exchange for a press pass.
We sat in the auxiliary press seating, which meant we were actually outside in the stands. That was fine. All that mattered was we were in the stadium.
Miami took a 10-0 lead on a 35-yard pass from Frank Costa to Trent Jones. Look out, another blowout coming?
Not this time.
Brook Berringer connected with tight end Mark Gilman to make it 10-7 at the half.
But Costa hit Jonathan Harris with a 44-yard strike for a 17-7 lead in the third quarter. Things looked dark for the Huskers.
But a sack for a safety by Nebraska linebacker Dwayne Harris cut into that lead and it was 17-9 heading into the fourth quarter.
The Huskers were still within striking distance, but it wasn’t looking good.
With about nine minutes left, we headed for the elevator to make our way down to the field. While on the elevator, we heard a huge roar from the crowd.
And then another roar.
When we got off, we found out that Cory Schlesinger had gone 15 yards for a touchdown and Eric Alford had caught a pass for the two-point conversion to tie the game at 17 with 7:38 left on the clock.
By this time we had made our way to the 5-yard line where we had a front-row standing-room only spot to watch the end of the game.
I remember the Husker defense stuffing the Hurricane offense after that to get the ball back for the offense.
Frazier, who had started the game but left for a while as Berringer took over, was back in at quarterback by this time. That led to the legendary exchange — which I hope is true — between him and Warren Sapp.
Sapp, the All-American defensive tackle for the Hurricanes, said to Frazier something like, “Where you been?” Frazier replied with, “It’s not where I’ve been fat boy. It’s where I’m going.”
Miami was the home team. The Hurricanes should have been used to the Florida heat, but late in the game it was obvious the Miami defense was tired. During a break in play, almost every defensive player went down to a knee to try and catch his breath.
The Huskers seemed fresher. They marched down the field with Schlesinger doing the honors again, this time with a 14-yard run on the same play he had scored on just minutes earlier to give Nebraska a 24-17 lead.
That’s how it ended. The Huskers were a perfect 12-0 and Tom Osborne had his first national title.
A few months later, I ran onto this photo of the Orange Bowl. You can see the score is 23-17 with 2:46 left as Nebraska lined up to kick the extra point after Schlesinger’s second TD run.
And there on the sidelines, you can see the top of my balding head as I watched. Mike Friend is right next to him, but his full head of hair doesn’t stick out like mine.
That’s my story of the Orange Bowl played on Jan. 1, 1995. Twenty-five years later, it still stands as the most memorable event I have ever covered.
Bob Hamar is sports editor for The Independent.
