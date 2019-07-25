The next scheduled court date in the case of Husker running back Maurice Washington — who faces two charges in California, including a felony — won’t take place until after the first football game of the season.
Washington’s next hearing date, a preliminary examination setting, is Sept. 3 in Santa Clara County Superior Court. That’s three days after the Huskers’ season opener against South Alabama on Aug. 31.
The September date was set during a hearing Thursday.
Nebraska coach Scott Frost said at Big Ten media days last week that Washington has been working out with teammates over the summer, but the coach would “wait and see” how the case is resolved before making any decisions.
“I don’t think camp’s going to be an issue,” Frost said. “He’s already been doing some with spring ball and working out with our team. So I don’t think any decision would have to be made because of his legal issues being unresolved until the first game.”
Washington, 19, is accused of sending a 10-second video that showed a 15-year-old girl performing oral sex, to that girl, his former girlfriend, years later.
Washington was not involved in the recording of the video or the sex act. The video was recorded in 2016 and Washington allegedly sent it in March 2018 when the two reconnected over social media.
He faces a felony charge of possession of a video of a person under 18 engaging in or simulating sexual conduct. He also is charged with one misdemeanor count of sharing a recording without the person’s consent.
Quinn Nichols, a Santa Clara County deputy district attorney, said Wednesday it was too early to say what a potential resolution to the case would look like.
The charges were filed against Washington in February. The Nebraska athletic department spoke to a California investigator in September who was trying to get a hold of Washington, but NU said it didn’t know of the specifics of the allegations until February.