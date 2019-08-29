LINCOLN — Running back Maurice Washington will be a game-time decision on whether he plays or sits out with a pending felony charge, Nebraska coach Scott Frost said Thursday.
Frost said the sophomore has practiced all week with the intention of playing, but the final call is with university officials ahead of Saturday's 11 a.m. kickoff against South Alabama.
"The ball's not in his court, it's in our court for the university and football program to decide," Frost said. "But he's been doing a great job doing everything we ask him to in fall camp. So he'll be ready if that's the decision that's made."
News broke in February of Washington's charge. The 19-year-old is accused of sending a 10-second video to an ex-girlfriend depicting the girl, then 15, performing oral sex. Washington was not involved in the recording of the video or the sex act. One of the two charges he faces is a felony in California.
His next date in Santa Clara County Court is Sept. 3 — three days after the South Alabama game.
Also on Thursday, Frost had nothing to add to the announcement that receiver Andre Hunt and tight end Katerian Legrone are indefinitely suspended.
"I'm not going to comment on it," Frost said. "I know very little. We did what we thought was appropriate. That's all I can say about it right now."
Classes began Monday. So did game prep.
It's probably not a coincidence that Nebraska had two less-than-stellar practices Tuesday and Wednesday, Frost said. But the Huskers bounced back with a strong workout Thursday.
"Today was really good," Frost said. "So I think our guys are dialed in and ready to go and anxious to play a football game."
Frost said speed and winning the turnover battle are two things he'll be watching most closely Saturday against South Alabama. It's harder to be efficient in Game 1, he added, but players have also banked a ton of reps.
"I want people to tell me when the game's over that our guys were flying around and look fast, look like we are playing fast in all three phases of the game," Frost said. "There's no sense dipping our toe in the water. We've been practicing fast. I want them to play that way on the field."
An eye on high school football
Frost knew the biggest high school game on the calendar.
“Is it Burke-(Lincoln) Southeast tonight?” he asked Thursday about the battle between the Nos. 5 and 3 teams in the state. The Bulldogs and Knights play Thursday night at Seacrest Field.
Frost didn’t expect he or any of his coaches would get out to see the game, or really any of the games during the opening weekend.
“We’re trying to make sure our team’s right,” Frost said.
But Nebraska’s two bye weeks — Oct. 19 and Nov. 9 — should allow for coaches to see more high school games around the state, Frost said. NU has one in-state commit for the 2020 class — Bellevue West receiver Zavier Betts — but is openly evaluating for 2020, 2021 and, in some cases, even 2022 recruiting classes.
“Good luck to the teams that are playing tonight,” Frost said. “I don’t think we’ll be out there, but we’ll be out soon.”
Luke McCaffrey likely to redshirt, Noah Vedral number two
Freshman quarterback Luke McCaffrey might be even better than Frost anticipated.
“Luke had a phenomenal camp,” Frost said. “Every day he surprised me by being a better player than I’ve even hoped he’d be.”
But McCaffrey also has a redshirt year to protect. So NU coaches will do “everything we can” to preserve it, considering Heisman Trophy candidate Adrian Martinez is the starter.
Wahoo Neumann graduate Noah Vedral will be Nebraska’s No. 2 quarterback.
Quick hits
» A number of players remain "on the fence" regarding their potential redshirt status, Frost said. Those include a number of true freshman defensive backs who didn't make the two-deep. In general, Frost said, it's hard to know when a player might figure things out and be ready to contribute. Coaches judge it on a case-by-case basis.
"Some of these walk-ons have done a great job stepping up on both sides of the ball," Frost said. "I'm thrilled for those guys. Some of the guys that aren't in the two-deep that are young I think had great camps and are going to be exceptional players around here."
-- No further scholarships have been awarded to walk-ons, Frost said. Nebraska has two available to give, and coaches will continue to discuss possible candidates. Starting left guard Trent Hixson was the only Husker to earn one in fall camp.
-- Frost's mother, Carol, will be inducted into the Nebraska Athletics Hall of Fame on Friday. Scott Frost said his mother remains the best athlete in the family — and might be the best coach too. The former Carol Moseke was the first woman from Nebraska to make the U.S. Olympic team, competing in the discus at the 1968 Mexico City Games. She also owns multiple USA Track and Field age-group records in the discus.
She found success in a time when there were far fewer opportunities for women in sports.
"She really had to do everything on her own and independently," Frost said. "For what she accomplished under those circumstances is amazing, so I'm proud of her."