LINCOLN — The status of Adrian Martinez for Saturday’s Nebraska game at Minnesota remained in doubt on Monday.
Nebraska coach Scott Frost said at his weekly press conference that he will take a wait-and-see approach at this time.
“If Adrian (Martinez) is healthy, he will go,” Frost said. “If he isn’t, then we feel great about where else we are.”
Martinez suffered an apparent left knee injury late in the third quarter Saturday in the Huskers’ 13-10 victory over Northwestern. Noah Vedral played most of the fourth quarter, except for one play after his helmet was knocked off and he had to leave the game.
True freshman Luke McCaffery entered for that one play. Frost said they want to have him play in four games to get some experience, but they want to redshirt him as well under the new rules that went into effect a year ago.
“Luke is a special athlete, he is going to be a special player,” Frost said. “We definitely want to save his years so we have to be smart. I would love to see him out there doing something, but we have to be smart in which other games we play him in.”
Frost said quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco asked him who would go in if Vedral lost his helmet or had to leave the game. Frost said it would be McCaffery without really thinking about it.
“I did not expect it to happen on the next play,” Frost said. “It was unfortunate he was out there but, he did a good job on his one play. He has got three more (games) to play this year and we’re not going to play him in another.”
Frost was asked if he would have preferred someone else — like Andrew Bunch — to have taken that snap after Vedral lost his helmet.
“It is hard to say,” he said. “Luke could have just as easily popped a run and won the game for us. He is the next guy up on the depth chart right now, so he is the next guy in. We still have three more games to use him so we will figure out really soon.”
Frost said the coaching staff feels comfortable with Vedral and McCafferey Saturday if Martinez isn’t able to play.
“Both of those guys got lots of reps today (Monday), and they have been repping a lot all through the fall, so if it ends up being them we’re fine. But we will wait to see where Adrian is.” Frost said.
Frost said Martinez needs to practice some this week to play, but he has had plenty of reps during the first half of the season.
“So we will make those decisions down the road,” Frost said. “ Adrian kind of depends on when and if he is able to look efficient in practice.”
Martinez wasn’t the only key offensive player hurt on Saturday. Receiver JD Spielman also left with an injury.
When asked about Spielman, Frost — who doesn’t talk about injuries unless it’s a season-ending situation — answered with the same phrase as he used for Martinez.
“He’ll be alright,” Frost said.
But if Martinez isn’t ready for Saturday, Vedral will be.
“If Adrian is ready to go, that’s awesome, hoping for the best for him,” Vedral said. “Myself and the quarterbacks, we’ll be ready, when we need to be and if we need to be.”
Robinson honored again
Husker freshman Wan’Dale Robinson was named Big Ten freshman of the week for the second time this season.
Robinson had seven carries for 44 yards including a 42-yard TD run against Northwestern. He also caught seven passes for 123 yards, including a 32-yarder from Vedral that set up the winning field goal in the closing seconds.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.