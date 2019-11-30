The 2019 season was not what anyone associated with the Nebraska football program was expecting.
The 5-7 record certainly wasn’t where they all thought they’d be. But that’s where the Huskers ended up, just one game better than 2018 when they finished 4-8 after a three-point loss to Iowa in the final game of the season.
This season ended in a similar fashion when Iowa’s Keith Duncan kicked a 48-yard field goal with one second left on the clock to give Iowa (9-3) a 27-24 win over Nebraska Friday at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
Twenty-two Husker players went through Senior Day festivities Friday, including cornerback Lamar Jackson who started his 36th game for the Huskers. Jackson and Nebraska coach Scott Frost exchanged an emotional embrace as he was introduced to the crowd before the game.
“It was just one of those things where it was kind of settling in,” Jackson said. “This was going to be my last tunnel walk, my last time being with my brothers, looking certain guys in the eyes, people that I really love and care about, crying and (shedding) tears with me, it just felt a little different. It was all just real, it was all just raw emotion.”
Jackson said he didn’t expect to cry going through the tunnel walk, but he did.
“I realized how much I really love, how grateful I was and everything that this game has brought to me,” Jackson said. “The relationships, the coaches, to the situations to this place, I loved it all. I appreciate everybody and I appreciate everything.”
Jackson was recruited by head coach Mike Riley in 2016. He had his ups and downs, and struggled somewhat when Frost took over a year ago.
But Jackson rebounded and started doing things the way Frost and his staff wanted them done.
“For the most part, I made the best of it and just have no regrets,” Jackson said. “I feel like, for the most part, there isn’t too much I’m walking away with that I wouldn’t want, or wish that I did. I feel like Nebraska, the culture, the people that have been here throughout my life, my teammates, I feel like everything was genuine, everything was real, everyone taught me something.”
Jackson said the hard times were valuable in his development as a person.
“At the end of the day, even though the outcome was what it was, it’s some of the most fun I’ve had my whole career,” Jackson said. “Playing for my brothers. I felt like everyone was out there giving it all they got, everybody left it all out there on the field, including myself.”
Darrion Daniels also played his final game for the Huskers, but he had just one year with the program after joining the Huskers as a graduate transfer from Oklahoma State for his senior season. Daniels started 11 games, missing only the Wisconsin game with an injury.
“It was great,” Daniels said of his one season in Lincoln. “I really appreciate the opportunity and Husker Nation accepting me and I think what I’ll remember the most is a team that fought. A lot of youth on the squad, new system, everybody was always fighting throughout the whole year, trying to get things right.
“It’s kind of like what happened last year, things start clicking later on in the season. I just feel like we got the formula. The foundation has been laid, the formula has been set, and it’s nothing but up from here.”
Frost said numerous times during the season that the program was coming. He even said it during a four-game losing streak that stretched from a win over Northwestern on Oct. 5 to a victory at Maryland on Nov. 23.
Daniels said everyone bought in despite the struggles of the season.
“Guys see it now,” he said. “It’s kind of hard to see when you’re losing, but even among losses they see the potential and what’s there for us. When coach says ‘we’re coming’ that’s what it is, a lot of young guys who know the standard now and they know what to expect and how much to put out.
“I think what’s been done this year is something we have to build on and continue to turn everybody on the right path and get everybody to buy in and continue to work hard the way we’ve been working.”
Daniels finished the season with 34 total tackles including 1.5 sacks and an interception.
Daniels had a good reason to come to Nebraska. It allowed him to play with his younger brother Damion for a season.
“It was phenomenal,” Darrion Daniels said. “I felt like we both grew mentally and physically and I’m just glad I was here to experience my brother’s development and I was able to contribute in any type of way.”
