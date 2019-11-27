It’s been a rough season for Nebraska kickers.
The Huskers have struggled in the kicking game most of the year. Much of that has come about because of injuries.
Barret Pickering, the starter as a freshman last year, missed much of the season due to an injury. He’s only played in three games and is 3-for-5 on field goal attempts.
Five other players have attempted field goals for the Huskers this season. Dylan Jorgensen is 0-1, Isaac Armstrong 2-5, Lane McCallum 2-4, Harrison Martin 1-1 and Matt Waldoch 3-3.
“I don’t think I have the words for summing up the kicking situation,” Nebraska coach Scott Frost said. “It’s been crazy. Someone told me that we have six different kickers that have scored a point for us this year. That has to be some kind of record. That’s probably like having to pitch six different pitchers in one inning. It’s probably not a good outcome if you have to.”
Waldoch was a men’s club soccer player at Nebraska. When the Huskers were struggling to find a kicker, Frost went to the soccer team for help.
“What I really want in a kicker is a guy that when I look him in the eye he is confident and when he gets his chance he takes advantage of it,” Frost said. “Matt’s been fun to have on the team since he has joined us from the club soccer team. I’m sure there are a lot of guys on the club soccer team that were excited for him. I met a few of them. They are great guys.”
Waldoch, a sophomore from Geneva, Illinois, took over the place kicking duties against Maryland when Pickering didn’t make the trip, reportedly because he’s going through concussion protocol. Waldoch responded by making all three of his field goal attempts against the Terrapins, two 29-yarders and one from 20 yards.
“Look, he got an opportunity and he made the most of it,” Frost said. “He was lights out in every opportunity that he got and just that confidence that he shows gives me a lot of confidence in him.”
Frost said he’s talked to Waldoch about coming back to the team next year.
“We want him to be around next year as well,” Frost said. “Hats off to the club soccer team for letting us borrow him.”
Martin also got his shot at a field goal against Maryland and connected from 18 yards out. Martin, a senior from Lincoln Lutheran High School, came to the team through a former teammate of Frost’s who recommended him to the coach when the Huskers were looking for kickers.
“We asked him to come out,” Frost said. “He did a really good job from the first day. I didn’t know if we were going to get around to get him an opportunity or not, but when the game got in hand, I wanted to give him a chance to get on the field and make one.”
The Huskers were loaded with kickers when Frost was a player for the Huskers from 1995 to 1997. Those kickers included place kicker Kris Brown and punter Jessie Kosch.
“That’s an area in our game that has to improve,” Frost said. “If we find the right guys, we’ll definitely sign him and have him here for four years.
“That being said, if there is a good kicker in the state of Nebraska, we’re going to try to get him here and give him an opportunity.
“... There’s been a great history for us in Nebraska. We have to get it fixed first then do what we can to get the right Nebraska kids in here who can do a good job.”
