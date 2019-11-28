LINCOLN — Iowa was Nebraska’s first out-of-state opponent. The teams played in 1891 in Omaha, before a reported crowd of 2,500. Iowa won 22-0.
The schools were members of the Western Inter-State University Football Association, established in 1892 and for a brief time the Missouri Valley Conference, established in 1907. Iowa was also a member of the Western Conference at the time, but quickly ended the dual membership.
The Western Conference would become the Big Ten.
So anyway, Nebraska’s football history with Iowa goes back to the beginning, a reasonable basis for the “rivalry” designation that has been a part of the Huskers’ joining the Big Ten.
And the states’ proximity adds to the reasonableness.
The question posed at Nebraska’s news conference on Monday was whether the rivalry was somehow different from others against Big Ten opponents, having been designated as such with the creation of the “Heroes Trophy” awarded to the game’s winner.
“Those guys don’t really like us,” junior inside linebacker Collin Miller said.
Yes, that’s it, a rivalry like Ohio State-Michigan.
But, Miller added: “I don’t think you like anybody that’s in the Big Ten, you know? Everyone is pretty good in the Big Ten, Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, doesn’t matter where they’re at.”
Still, “years and years, we haven’t liked them; they haven’t liked us too much,” he said.
This is Miller’s fourth season at Nebraska, including a redshirt. The Huskers haven’t beaten Iowa during that time, or the season before he arrived, so four in a row.
Nebraska won three of the first four meetings with the Hawkeyes as members of the Big Ten. Bitter rivalry? Lots of trash talking?
“I wouldn’t say it’s any more than usual,” said quarterback Adrian Martinez.
He’s a sophomore, of course, so he’s played in only one Iowa game.
“We’re looking forward to the match-up. It’s a Black Friday game,” Martinez said. “We’re excited to play them. That’s really all is comes down to.”
And next season it won’t be a Black Friday game. Or the last of the regular season. The Huskers will play Minnesota the next two seasons on Black Friday before the Iowa finale resumes.
Nebraska leads the all-time series 29-17-3
“We understand the history behind this game coming up, and we’re not really thinking about the past,” said junior defensive back Dicaprio Bootle. “We’re thinking about what we have to do right here in the present, what we have to do coming up this week.”
Only four Huskers were available to the media this week, none of them seniors. But not because it’s Iowa week. “Honestly, it’s just a short week and it’s a big game for us, so I just want our guys to be as focused as possible,” said coach Scott Frost. “It’s really no bigger than that.”
The game is “big” because a victory would make Nebraska bowl eligible for the first time since 2016, when the Huskers lost to Tennessee in the Music City Bowl.
Nebraska hasn’t gone three seasons without a bowl game since Bob Devaney arrived in 1962.
Iowa is “a team that we respect,” junior tight end Jack Stoll said.
As for a unique, or bitter, rivalry? “For us it’s another game,” he said. “We’re going to pay just as much attention to Iowa as we did Maryland last week.”
Rivalries take time to establish. And though Nebraska and Iowa had regular home-and-home series over the years, despite the history and proximity, they had played only six times since 1946 before Nebraska’s joining the Big Ten. From 1979 to 2000, the Huskers were 5-1 against Iowa.
“I think if it hasn’t caught on it will,” said Frost.
The rivalry might have caught on among fans already, with some bitterness.
But “we’ve got a lot of respect for their program. They’re consistent. They’re solid. They’re tough. They’re physical. I have a lot of respect for Coach (Kirk) Ferentz,” Frost said.
He described Ferentz as having been “a good friend and acquaintance for a long time.”
That dates from Frost’s time as an assistant at Northern Iowa, 2007-08.
Maybe this is all a matter of saying the right things, dismissing the notion of bitterness, from Nebraska’s standpoint anyway.
“With us sharing a border with them I think that makes sense,” said Frost. “Again, rivalries are for fans. We need to focus on trying to accomplish our mission.”
And based on the four Huskers who talked on Monday that has been the focus.
Mike Babcock is a long-time Husker beat reporter and editor for Hail Varsity Magazine.
