It looked like Minnesota was in trouble a year ago when the top two running backs went down with injury.
Shannon Brooks got hurt. So did Rodney Smith. All of a sudden, head coach P.J. Fleck was looking for help from a redshirt freshman who wasn’t really expected to play much in 2018.
Big Ten Conference teams, meet Mahamed Ibrahim.Ibrahim was ready for the challenge, and he proved it.
Ibrahim filled in nicely for the Gophers by carrying the ball 202 times for 1,150 yards, including a freshman single-game school record with 224 yards in the Quick Lane Bowl against Georgia Tech.
“When Rodney Smith and Shannon Brooks went down everybody kind of looked at what’s going to happen, who’s going to take their place,” Fleck said. “And the third running back walks in and in 10 games he rushes for over 1,100 yards.
“He’s not the biggest, not the strongest, fastest, but he’s one of the best human beings you will ever see in your entire life and ever meet. He’s one of the hardest runners I’ve ever been a part of.”
Ibrahim always thought he had that kind of ability.
“I knew that I was capable of doing good things,” Ibrahim said. “My redshirt year I saw Kobe (McCrary), our third-string running back, do good things (496 yards and 8 TDs).
“So I knew coming in I was going to have a good chance of playing. It wasn’t a surprise to me. I just didn’t know I was going to have that big of a role.”
Ibrahim grew up in Baltimore. His father, Mohamed, immigrated from Nigeria. His mother, Latoya, was from Minnesota.
So when Fleck took the job as the Gophers new coach, Mohamed Jr. was more than willing to listen. Fleck won over his parents as well.
“I just loved him,” Ibrahim said. “My mom loved him. My dad loved him. There was just a connection. It was love at first sight.”
Fleck seems to rub some people the wrong way, but his players love him. There’s nothing phony about Fleck. What you see is what you get.
“You know what you’re getting every time you go on the field, you know what you’re getting every time you come back to the facilities,” Ibrahim said. “He’s always consistent. The image you see, he’s like that every day.”
Fleck is always intense and upbeat. Ibrahim likes that about him too.
“That’s one thing I liked about him,” Ibrahim said. “I didn’t want one of those coaches who was laid back, nonchalant. I wanted somebody that would be energetic. That was definitely a big factor in it.”
Ibrahim was part of a young Gopher team that finished the season strong with a win at Wisconsin (37-15) and in the Quick Lane Bowl over Georgia Tech (34-10). Fleck said the Gophers were the youngest team in college football last year. Now, he said they’re the second youngest.
Minnesota returns nine starters on offense and seven on defense, although some of those starters aren’t projected to start this season.
Ibrahim said last year’s experience of winning four of its last six games will pay off this year.
“Us being a young team, you had to get the experience somehow,” Ibrahim said. “If it was winning or losing, you had to get that experience. I believe we failed enough to have to grow at the end of the season. We needed to focus on the details to be successful.”
Ibrahim certainly grew as a player. He was a pleasant surprise for Fleck and the coaching staff last year. Nobody expected him to run for over 1,100 yards.
“He’s cares a lot,” Fleck said. “And you can tell the way he cares by how hard he plays, and he was a wonderful surprise for all of us as we’ve continued to go through our development of players.”
