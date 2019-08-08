Nebraska escaped with its third win in Italy on Thursday.
The Huskers built a 24-point lead in the first half, but nearly blew it and won by just three, 73-70, over Lithuanian pro team BC Silute.
Nebraska was outscored 41-20 in the second half but squeezed out the win thanks to a 53-29 halftime lead.
“I don’t think we could have drawn it up any better, just to witness some type of adversity, in-game adversity, that is,” assistant coach Matt Abdelmassih told the Husker Sports Network after the game.
The win is Nebraska’s second in two days. The Huskers beat BC Silute, 83-58, on Wednesday.
Freshman Samari Curtis led NU with 13 points Thursday. He got help from senior graduate transfer Haanif Cheatham, who finished with 12 points. Junior Dachon Burke scored 11.
The game was not streamed, but the Nebraska athletic department did provide scoring figures. In three games overseas, Burke has led NU in scoring with 14 points per game, followed by 13.0 from Cheatham and 9.7 from Jervay Green. NU hit nine 3-pointers on Thursday with seven in the first half.
Nebraska jumped out to a 12-4 lead, making four 3-pointers to start the game.
It was tied at 22 before Nebraska scored 14 straight points and ran away to a 24-point lead.
BC Silute quickly trimmed that down to 64-59 in the third quarter.
“It was a tale of two halves,” Abdelmassih said. “I don’t think we could’ve played any better the first 20 minutes, and the second 20 minutes we definitely had the ball stick to our hands. We lost all the concepts we’re trying to enforce in the first half, and ultimately the score showed it in the way we played.”
Playing back-to-back nights while traveling also didn’t help, he said.
Nebraska will play next on Monday against Italian Select, the final game of this 10-day foreign trip.
Several members of the Husker travel party started the day with a visit to the Accademia Gallery Museum, which was located a short walk from the Huskers’ team hotel in downtown Florence.
“It was beautiful,” Thorir Thorbjarnarson said about the Huskers’ trip to the Accademia. “The sculpture of Davis was one of the main things I wanted to see here in Florence.
“At first, I thought it was going to be smaller, but when you realize how long it took him to build it, it was truly spectacular to see.”