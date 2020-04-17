If you tune in to Nebraska athletics’ social media channels on Saturday afternoon, what you’ll find is the athletic department’s vision of a next best thing in lieu of the originally scheduled Red-White Spring Game at Memorial Stadium.
That’s obviously not happening – it’s long since been canceled as part of the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic – but Saturday will still feature the NU marching band. Play-by-play man Greg Sharpe will still have work to do.
Heck, there’s even going to be a Tunnel Walk and a halftime interview with Tom Osborne. It will just revolve around a 1 p.m. video game simulation between two rosters filled with some of the great Huskers of all time, custom-generated online and pitted against each other, rather than an actual game.
It’s sort of silly. It’s almost a guarantee that lots of people will tune in. And it’s part of a larger strategy within the athletic department to stay connected to sports fans through a sportsless period without coming across as too serious or pushy.
“We talk every day as the external unit about, how can we keep our fans engaged during this time? We don’t want to be insensitive to the larger-scale picture and what’s going on with the pandemic, but at the same time, this is a unique place and we have the best fans in the country,” said Garrett Klassy, deputy athletic director. “They’re hungry for information, and they’re hungry to be engaged with Husker athletics.
“Early on in my career, you could tell the importance that sports had in our society, especially in America. My first taste of having something that really changed this country was 9/11,” Klassy said. “I was ticket director at Tulane at the time. And it was unbelievable to me to see that, what was the No. 1 thing that everybody talked about after talking about the terrorist attack on this country? And that was, ‘Is football going to be played this weekend?’ That was the moment in my career when I realized, ‘Wow, this is people’s passion and this is their distraction and this is what galvanizes and unites this country.’”
The situation is different in many ways now, but similar in some, too. Many people’s livelihoods have been impacted by the pandemic, and many are at home practicing social distancing and looking for some kind of distraction at least some of the time.
That’s led the department to pursue several different forms of engagement in recent weeks. On social media, there is trivia and “Husker homework,” a bracket-style tournament to try to decide the greatest moment in NU football history, fantasy baseball rosters and more.
“All those ideas, we don’t want to put out too much, but how do you keep fans engaged? We’re in the business of dealing with peoples’ passion, and we’re very fortunate that, for a lot of people in this state, that’s Huskers athletics,” Klassy said. “So how do you cater to their passion and make them feel like they’re still part of the family even though there aren’t events going on?”
Those sorts of engagement techniques will continue past Saturday, but the video game “Spring Game” is the centerpiece of the efforts.
On the fundraising side, Klassy said that his people have been tasked with reaching out to at least 30 fans per week just to check in.
“We’re 100% focused on the well-being of our fans, and there aren’t any physical asks being made during this time,” Klassy said. … “We are contacting a ton of people, but we’re in stewardship mode and just reaching-out mode. To us, that’s the important thing right now. We need to take this time to make sure that our fans know that we care about them and that they’re a big part of what we’re trying to accomplish here.”
NU recently had a Zoom call featuring 100 or so top donors and is also doing “Husker home visits,” to reach out to donors.
“The first one was with (volleyball coach) John Cook and Jordan Larson,” Klassy said. “We’re doing one with (athletic director) Bill Moos, and we’re working on them with (men’s basketball coach) Fred Hoiberg and (football coach) Scott Frost, to really speak to our fanbase and our donors.
“Especially with the lack of spring practice and no spring game this year, we want our fans to feel connected.”
